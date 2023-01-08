Increase for tolls from New Jersey to NYC

Toll hikes went into effect Sunday for driving from New Jersey to New York City, part of the Port Authority's fiscal plan approved last month.

Officials with the Port Authority, which has lost at least $3 billion as a result of the pandemic, will use the $8.3 billion in its 2023 budget for a variety of transportation projects, including renovations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports and repairs to the region’s bridges and tunnels.

Motorists driving cars and other two-axle vehicles now pay $14.75, up from $13.75, during peak hours to cross the Lincoln and Holland tunnels and the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges and the Outerbridge Crossing. Off-peak tolls are now $12.75, up from $11.75. Tolls by mail now cost $17, up from $16.

Peak hours are 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The tolls are only collected when traveling from New Jersey to New York City.

Vehicles with two axles and dual rear wheels, such as recreational vehicles, are now charged $40 during peak hours and $38 during off-peak hours, up $1. The toll-by-mail rate is $46.

Vehicles with three axles, or vehicles towing single-axle trailers, now pay $60 during peak hours and $57 during nonpeak hours. Toll-by-mail is $69.

Fare increases for the AirTrain to Kennedy Airport are scheduled to take effect March 5, the Port Authority said. The fare will be $8.25, up from $8.