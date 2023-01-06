Registration open for Columbia Girls in Sports Day

Jan. 5—MANSFIELD — Registration is now open for Girls in Sports Day, an event which gives young girls the opportunity to hone their athletic abilities with guidance from E.O. Smith High School student athletes and coaches.

This free event is co-hosted by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and E.O. Smith athletics. It will take place in the gymnasiums at E.O. Smith on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Girls in Sports Day is open to girls from Columbia's surrounding towns between the ages of eight and 13.

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of different activities.

The event will kick off with registration/check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. followed by a welcome and warm up at 9:00 a.m.

Starting at 9:20 a.m., event attendees will be able to participate in tennis, soccer, Zumba and volleyball.

Then at 10:05 a.m., participants will be treated to track and field, yoga, field hockey and basketball.

Basketball will continue to be played at the activity session at 10:50 a.m., as will lacrosse, softball and yoga.

The Girls in Sports Day event will culminate with team building challenges at 11:30 a.m.

Those in attendance should arrive dressed ready to actively participate. Participants can bring their own sports equipment, however equipment will be provided.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a water bottle to keep themselves hydrated.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Fiske said that the Girls in

GIRLS, Page 4

___

(c)2023 The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.)

Visit The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.) at www.thechronicle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.