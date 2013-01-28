Relatives of missing woman travel to Turkey

Relatives of a missing New York City woman who disappeared during a vacation to Turkey, her first trip outside the United States, are heading to Istanbul to look for her, her brother said Sunday.

Sarai Sierra's family was last in touch with her Jan. 21, the day she was supposed to start her journey home. The 33-year-old mother of two had been in Turkey on her own since Jan. 7.

Her brother David Jimenez told The Associated Press that he and Sierra's husband, Steven, were planning to leave for Turkey last night. He said he had no return date planned.

"I don't want to come home without my sister," he said.

Sierra planned to head to the Galata Bridge, a well-known tourist destination that spans the Golden Horn waterway, to take some photographs, said her mother, Betzaida Jimenez. Her daughter then was supposed to begin traveling home and was scheduled to arrive home Jan. 22.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sierra's father went to pick her up at the airport and "waited there for hours" with no sign of his daughter, Jimenez said.

Sierra had planned to go on the trip with a friend but ended up going by herself when the friend couldn't make it. She was looking forward to exploring her hobby of photography, her family said.

"I was nervous. I didn't want my daughter to go," Jimenez said, but the trip had passed smoothly with Sierra in regular contact with her family and friends through text messaging and phone calls.

"She would always call and let us know, 'This is what I did today,' " Jimenez said.

When she didn't show up, her husband called the place where she had been staying, David Jimenez said. The owner of the hostel checked her room and saw that her passport, equipment chargers and other items were still there.

"It looked like she was just stepping out," he said.

The family has been in touch with authorities in their efforts to find her.

No one was available to comment after hours Sunday at Istanbul police headquarters. Crime in Turkey is generally low, and Istanbul is a relatively safe city for travelers, though there are areas where women would be advised to avoid going alone at night.

Sierra's children, ages 11 and 9, do not know their mother is missing, her brother said.