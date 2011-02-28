Repeat DWI must carry harsher penalty

Regarding your article, "Back to prison after 3rd DWI" [News, Feb. 26], I thought there was a law stating three strikes and you're out. This man committed murder in 1998 by driving drunk and was convicted of driving drunk again in 2008 and 2010.

Instead of spending the rest of his life in prison, he gets a sentence of 16 months to four years. He was also driving without a license. Taking away a driver's license does not stop DWI.

These prison sentences do not deter people from DWI. The epidemic will continue

Sanford Schneider

Island Park