Report hints at more charges in Madoff case

Two people familiar with the probe into Bernard Madoff's massive financial fraud say at least two former employees will face charges in the coming weeks.

The people declined to identify the two employees or specify the charges they would face.

They also say Madoff's brother, Peter, and sons, Andrew and Mark, are likely to face tax fraud charges later this year, but may escape more serious securities fraud charges.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn't yet been completed.

Madoff is serving a 150-year jail term for a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that burned thousands of investors.

Lawyers for Madoff's brother and sons didn't respond to requests for comment.