Jets, Giants hope to host another Super Bowl, report says

Could another Super Bowl be in MetLife Stadium’s not-so-distant future?

The Jets and Giants have reportedly expressed interest in hosting the biggest game on the NFL calendar.

Giants co-owner John Mara told the Daily News that they’ve informed the league of their desire to possibly host Super Bowl LVI (in 2022) or Super Bowl LVII (in 2023) but termed it as a “placeholder” rather than a declaration of an official bid.

“We have informed them of our interest in both games,” Mara said. “We hope to pursue another Super Bowl. We’re not sure yet of the date.”

Houston’s NRG Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LI next year and Minneapolis will be the host city in 2018 for Super Bowl LII.

The NFL announced on Tuesday at its annual spring meeting that Atlanta will host Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Miami will host Super Bowl LIV the following year and Super Bowl LV will be played in Los Angeles in 2021.

The league will determine the locations for Super Bowls LVI and LVII at its 2018 spring meeting.