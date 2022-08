Residents jammed Islip Town Hall Tuesday for one of the board's rare night meetings this year. The top item of discussion — though it wasn't on the 25-item agenda — was the Serota Properties Islip Pines Project, a 136-acre, mixed-use development proposed for Holbrook.

The project has been opposed by the 25 civic groups and chambers of commerce that form the South Shore Civic Alliance.

Newsday's Islip reporter Sarah Armaghan tweeted from the scene.