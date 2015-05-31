Resilient Eastport-South Manor defeats Wantagh, 11-10, to win Class B crown

The scene couldn't have been much more fitting.

As Wantagh and Eastport-South Manor entered halftime of their Long Island Class B girls lacrosse championship tied at 6 Saturday, "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba blared over the speakers at Adelphi's Motamed Field.

"I get knocked down, but I get up again. You're never gonna keep me down."

The Sharks of Eastport-South Manor got knocked down again and again, but they got up every time. The result: an 11-10 win.

In a game of answers, the most impressive is the trivia one that will go down in Eastport-South Manor history: 2015, the year the Sharks won their first Long Island Championship.

"Every time they scored, we knew we wanted to come back," said Kasey Choma, who had three goals. "We always tell each other to shake it off and we'll come back and be better."

Kaeli Huff had three goals and two assists, and Kelsey Huff had three goals.

Neither team led by more than two goals until the Sharks took an 11-8 edge with 6:13 left on a free-position goal by Kelsey Huff. That goal came shortly after Eastport-South Manor's Sam Giacalone made a pair of point-blank saves and another Wantagh shot hit the crossbar. Giacalone had nine saves.

Huff opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game. Wantagh responded with two goals and led 6-4 with 8:09 left in the first half, but Kaeli Huff scored with 4:28 left and Kelsey Huff beat the horn to even the score.