Resurgence of fur is disheartening

Regarding "Fur real?" [Explore LI, Jan. 19], I am vehemently opposed to fur being worn as a fashion statement. Whether it came from an animal on a fur farm or one who was trapped in the wild, every fur coat, trinket and bit of trim caused an animal tremendous suffering and took away a life.

Animals on fur farms spend their entire lives confined to cages. Many fur farmers use the cheapest killing methods available, which are often cruel. Some fur in the United States comes from the People's Republic of China, where dogs and cats are killed for their fur.

What's more, Chinese fur can be deliberately mislabeled. So if you wear any fur, there's no way of knowing for sure whose skin you're in.

Johnny Govgan

Roosevelt