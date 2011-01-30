'Retired' Bradley takes U.S. title

GREENSBORO, N.C. - This retirement thing is working out pretty well for Ryan Bradley.

The 27-year-old who was so convinced he was done competing that he said goodbye at last year's nationals won his first title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships yesterday. It was hardly a convincing victory, however. Bradley skated an unusually conservative performance that left him fourth in the free skate.

But his lead from the short program - and meltdowns by the guys who'd been right behind him - was enough to give him the title.

Richard Dornbush, winner of last month's Grand Prix final - the junior version, that is - was second. Ross Miner, who won the 2009 U.S. junior title but missed nationals last year with a sprained ankle, was third.

Two-time defending champion Jeremy Abbott dropped to fourth with a flawed program.

Safe to say, the Japanese and Canada's Patrick Chan probably won't be feeling all that threatened when they see the U.S. lineup for worlds (March 21-26 in Tokyo). Bradley's best finish in two world appearances is 15th.

Bradley has always been a fan favorite, with playful, theatrical programs that would make some Oscar winners jealous. But after finishing fourth at last year's nationals and missing the Olympic team, he figured it was time to hang it up. He even did a backflip as he left the ice, his way of saying goodbye.

But fans wouldn't let him go, flooding his Facebook and Twitter accounts with pleas to return. Finally, in mid-October, he acquiesced.

In the women's championship Saturday night, Alissa Czisny won her second title, keeping her poise while previous champions Rachael Flatt and Mirai Nagasu faltered.

"This whole season is me as a new skater," Czisny said. "I've been able to be a lot more consistent in my competitions this season, doing what I have to do when I have to do it, and I plan to do the same thing at worlds."

The U.S. women will have only two spots at worlds for a third straight year, and will be counting on Czisny to reverse that trend. Czisny and Flatt have to finish with a combined placement of 13th or better (fifth and eighth, for example) to get a third spot for 2012.

Czisny left Julie Berlin, her coach since she was a little girl, to train with 1994 world champion Yuka Sato and her husband, Jason Dungjen, and has blossomed with their support.