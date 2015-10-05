Rich Cribs: Upper Brookville property studded with cottages

This $29.985-million property in Upper Brookville features a Tudor-style house as the central residence on more than 40 acres of land studded with cottages. But an extravagant 7,700-square-foot pool house may just steal the show.

Walk through the courtyard and up a gently sloping landscaped brick path and through a stone archway to see the three-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath pool house, which looms over a heated gunite 75-foot in-ground tile pool. Barbara Candee of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Bonnie Williamson, says she has "never seen anything like it."

Built in 1995 as a living and entertaining space, the pool house's main room has 30-foot ceilings and is overlooked by a balcony with sufficient room for a small ensemble, Candee says.

The pool house also includes a commercial-sized kitchen and a four-car garage. The first floor is finished with floor tiles, and the walls are treated so they don't require frequent repainting.

The pool house is one of several living spaces on the property, which dates back nearly a century. Candee explains that the original estate was built nearly 100 years ago for Sterling Postley, the attorney for the Singer Sewing Machine Company. The main Tudor residence listing is not the estate's original mansion, she notes, but a carriage house that was later enlarged.

Filled with stained glass salvaged from churches, a dramatic circular staircase in the foyer, American- and European-style barn doors, ceiling beams and French-Austrian wood floors, the home "has a lot of character," Candee says.

The main house includes a five-car garage, a living room, formal dining room, library with a fireplace, study with a fireplace, kitchen, breakfast room and laundry.

A master suite on the second floor comes with a full gym attached as well as his-and-hers bathrooms -- the men's shower is "as large as a room," Candee says. On that same floor, there are four more bedrooms and two full baths.

On the grounds are also two three-bedroom brick cottages, as well as a four-bedroom frame house and a small, studio-sized Tudor cottage. Diversified plantings of trees and bushes undertaken by the current owners over the past several decades enhance the privacy and tranquillity of the estate, which Candee says would lend itself well to a family compound.

NEW CONSTRUCTIONA newly constructed Old Westbury home nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac overlooking 500 protected acres of state-owned land is on the market for $5.995 million.

The home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, and 7,100 square feet of living space. It was built in 2013 by Robert Beer and is a Hampton-style Colonial with an infinity edge pool.

The home has a cedar-shake roof, and the inside trim is mahogany.

The doors in the living room open completely, making it look like there is no wall on one side of the room.

"It's breathtaking," says Andrea Jablow of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, the listing agent.