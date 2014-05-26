Richard Brennan, Desert Storm veteran, on Memorial Day

Richard Brennan has vivid memories of his time at Desert Storm, including Highway 80, the Highway of Death, which ran between Kuwait and Iraq.

"There were bodies all over that," said Brennan, 74, who was a platoon sergeant in Desert Storm from September 1990 to March 1991.

Nearly a quarter century later, Brennan said Memorial Day brings back many memories, some positive, some less so.

He is also thankful because "I never fired my weapon. I was never fired at either. A chaplain blessed us. Maybe that's why."

Brennan, of Bay Shore, participated in the Deer Park Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning, which followed a parade on Lake Avenue and Deer Park Avenue.

Deer Park High School, John F. Kennedy Intermediate School, Saints Cyril and Methodius School, various Brownie and Boy Scout troops and -- of course -- veterans groups, marched in the parade.

After the ceremony ended, the crowd quickly filed out. Brennan, on his way out, said he was thankful to have three children and seven grandchildren, adding that they're all on Long Island.