Rift between Republicans, Conservative party on display as EC Legislature names a new member

Jan. 6—The Erie County Legislature on Thursday, as expected, approved the appointment of a new member who will take the seat previously held by Conservative Joseph C. Lorigo.

But in doing so, Legislature Republicans sparked a diatribe from Lorigo's father, County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo, who wanted the officials to name his daughter-in-law to the post and suggested that their failure to do so will cost those who seek his party's backing in the future.

All this took place as Republican legislators talked about ushering in a period of improved cooperation, communication and collaboration with the Democratic majority, who hold a 7-to-4 advantage in the Legislature.

The elder Loroigo's comments came as the three Republican legislators who compose the minority caucus were preparing to name Elma Councilman James Malczewski to the Conservative-held 10th District seat, even though Malczewski was a Republican until Joseph Lorigo's seat became available.

The county charter requires that when a legislator seat becomes vacant between elections, it must be filled by a candidate of the same political party. But Ralph Lorigo said Malczewski is a Conservative in name only, having changed his party affiliation for the sole purpose of being eligible for the 10th District seat.

Joseph Lorigo was elected to the State Supreme Court in November.

In an unusual move, Ralph Lorigo was given the opportunity to address the Legislature prior to Malczewski's election. He touted the qualifications of his son's wife, Conservative Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, who holds multiple degrees and worked briefly with the County Legislature and State Assembly.

He said Republican legislators were "ethically and legally obligated" to accept the Conservative Party's selection. He told legislators John Mills, R-Orchard Park, Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, and Christopher Greene, R-Clarence, that Conservative support might not be theirs if they did not honor the Conservative Party's choice.

"You need to do the right thing," Ralph Lorigo said. "The three of you sit with my endorsement, the Conservative endorsement. You can't just come to us at the time of endorsements and say you're going to do the right thing, have a conscience, you're going to follow the rules, and then change them later on. That's not going to get anybody continued support."

He also railed against the lack of diversity in the Republican caucus.

"We can't continue to just recycle old white men," he said.

Mills, who was named minority leader for the Republican caucus, said he had initially vowed to support Bratek-Lorigo. But, he said, after setting aside his personal and political friendships, he recognized the writing on the wall and accepted that Malczewski was best qualified for the legislative seat as an elected leader and business owner. He also said he recognized there would be community criticism and accusations of nepotism if Bratek-Lorigo was named to succeed her husband.

"I'm not here to promote marginal decisions," Mills said.

The Republican legislators unanimously voted to name Malczewski to fill the 10th District seat without comment.

Although Democrats had no ability to vote on the vacancy, they did have to vote to open the seat up for nominations. John Bargnesi Jr., D-Town of Tonawanda, John Gilmour D-Hamburg, and Michael Kooshoian, D-Town of Tonawanda, all voted against allowing Malczewski's nomination.

"We all believed what the chairman of the Conservative Party said was true," said Bargnesi, who previously has carried the Conservative endorsement.

Republican Party Chairman Michael Kracker told The Buffalo News afterward that he hopes the Conservative and Republican parties can work through their differences, but said he put forth the Republican recommendation for the best candidate after town committee chairs and Republican Party officers interviewed five candidates for the 10th District seat. He also questioned the appropriateness of Lorigo's remarks on the floor.

"I certainly hope we won't have an issue going forward," he said.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, meanwhile, was more blunt.

"The Conservative Chair has decided to threaten lawmakers in order to give his daughter-in-law a seat in the County Legislature," he said in a statement. "It is outrageous for a Party Leader to interject himself into a Governmental meeting, especially to promote a family member."

Ralph Lorigo, meanwhile, said it was unfair that none of the sitting Republican legislators, nor many of the Republican committee members for the 10th District, were invited to participate in the interview process for 10th District candidates.

Bratek-Lorigo, once a Republican herself before marrying into the Lorigo family, said she is interested in the 10th District seat because she believes in Conservative principles and felt compelled to seek the seat after so many residents expressed concern about the loss of Lorigo's advocacy and public service. She also said being Joseph Lorigo's wife has been a hindrance, not a help, in her quest for the seat. She plans to challenge Malczewski in this year's election.

"I made a commitment to the Conservative Party, and I do intend to see that through," she said.

Malczewski said he anticipates being challenged and looks forward to applying his experience as a 12-year councilman, including two years as Elma deputy supervisor, as well as his background as a longtime owner of a deck and railing construction business.

For his part, Mills said he intends to be more forward with honesty and collaboration as minority leader, a post he has held before.

"I think my role is to get everybody on the same page on both sides of the aisle," he said. "You're not going to see a lot of sparks and fireworks."

