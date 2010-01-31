Rippon of US grabs Four Continents title

(AP) — World junior champion Adam Rippon of the U.S. surged from seventh to first place with a strong free skate Saturday to win the men's Four Continents figure skating title.

Tatsuki Machida of Japan claimed the silver with a solid performance that lifted him from sixth place. Ryan Bradley of the United States, the bronze medalist at Skate America, came third overall.

Kevin Reynolds of Canada, the leader after the short program and the bronze medalist at Canada's nationals, dropped to eighth place overall.