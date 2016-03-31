Riverhead crash results in serious injuries, say police

A married couple was taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash that shut down a main roadway in Riverhead during Wednesday’s evening commute, Riverhead police said.

The woman, 82, was driving her Ford Focus west on County Road 58 when it veered off the roadway, hit a guardrail and overturned before resting on the roof, police said.

She was unconscious, and she and her husband, 82, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where their injuries were still being evaluated late Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened by Osborn Avenue just before 5 p.m., and lanes in both directions were shut down for almost two hours, police said. That stretch of road is near Riverhead’s downtown and Tanger Outlets.

The car was impounded for safety checks. Further details were not immediately available.