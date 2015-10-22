Riverhead town supervisor

About the jobs

Town Supervisor

Term: 2 years

Salary: $115,148

Duties: The town supervisor is responsible for day-to-day operations of town government but cannot hire or fire town employees, a power that rests with the full five-member town board. The supervisor is an equal voting member of the town board and draws up the preliminary budget, which sets spending each year. That budget can be modified by a town board majority vote. The supervisor also runs town board meetings.