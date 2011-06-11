Rix, Dickinson lead Garden City to title

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- As the teams lined up for the customary postgame handshakes, Caroline Tarzian's face was flushed and the tears streamed.

Mikaela Rix, too, became choked up as she spoke about it being the last time she would don the maroon and white jersey, after having helped stitch so much into the Trojan fabric.

It's the end of that era for Garden City; four years is all you get. But my, what a run it's been.

The Trojans ended the season Saturday in the same position they often have: In a dog pile atop the goalie at the 30-yard line of SUNY-Cortland's field.

Champions again.

This time, it was a 12-6 victory over Brighton that captured a sixth straight state Class B title.

Rix and Catherine Dickinson each scored three goals, and Tarzian added two goals and two assists. Kelly Weis, who was named tournament MVP, made 10 saves and intercepted three passes.

The six consecutive championships are a state record for girls lacrosse; Garden City's 48 wins in a row is fourth most all-time.

"Kelly, Caroline and I were roommates and we're laying there [Friday] thinking, 'This is the last time,' " Rix said. "But to have it end the best way possible is amazing."

Adding to it, the Trojans (21-0) played most of the second half a player down after Alexandra Bruno (one goal) incurred a second yellow card with 18:49 remaining. She was flagged for shooting without a clear path to the goal. "It's difficult, especially because it was Bruno," Tarzian said of their All-American attack.

Shortly thereafter, the Barons, on a 3-1 run, scored to pull within 7-4. Garden City called a timeout at 17:03, during which some Brighton fans chanted, "They are flustered!"

The Trojans later admitted as much, and coach Diane Chapman said she "reminded them what they're capable of."

Then Dickinson scored with a nifty stutter-step and pump fake. Then Barbara Sullivan intercepted a pass in the crease at 13:53, leading to Rix's goal 50 seconds later. Lily Schmitt, like a free safety, stole a pass on the wing with 12 minutes left. And after a half-plus of being somewhat contained by the Barons' zone defense, the Trojans looked like the team ranked second in the nation.

"They did a great job of compensating," Bruno said of her teammates, who outscored Brighton 5-3 while shorthanded. "I think being at a disadvantage motivated them."

Weis certainly stepped up. No, literally stepped up from the net to help the defense with two spectacular late interceptions in addition to her five second-half saves. After the final horn, Brighton coach Richard Curtis, exasperated, remarked to an assistant: "That goalie's too good. What can I do about that?"

Weis, a two-time All-American, shrugged and said of her performance, "I was just in the zone."

Meaghan Bowen scored twice and Sarah Tullio made 11 saves for Brighton (17-4), a four-time state runner-up.

For Garden City, it was another take-care-of-business trip up north. "It never gets old," Bruno said, "and six is a big number for championships."

For the nine seniors, those lords of the rings whom Chapman lauded, this title was the fulfillment of an old promise made among themselves.

"It started in freshman year," Tarzian said. "We said we'd do this all four years, and we did."

So the legacy is this: Winning.