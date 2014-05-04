Roadwork set on part of Sunrise Highway

More than eight miles of bad road on Sunrise Highway through Freeport, Rockville Centre, Lynbrook and the Town of Hempstead are going to be smoothed over starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The resurfacing project, which totals nearly $16 million, is designed to eliminate rough roads made worse by a harsh winter, said Joan McDonald, commissioner of the state agency.

The separate $6.7 million and $9.2 million projects include removing the worn top layer of pavement from all eastbound and westbound lanes, making base repairs, cleaning catch basins, removing defunct manhole covers, then installing new asphalt overlay, according to a news release.

Traffic signal vehicle detectors will be replaced, and new pavement markings will be provided, the agency said.

Most resurfacing is scheduled to take place overnight, but some tasks — such as cleaning catch basins — will be done between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the agency said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Night construction is scheduled for Sunday through Thursday in eastbound lanes and Monday through Friday westbound.

Work on the western project, between Harrison Avenue in Freeport and Broadway in Lynbrook, will begin on the east end at Harrison Avenue.

Work on the eastern project, between Harrison Avenue and the Wantagh Parkway, also will start at Harrison Avenue.

The two projects are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2014.



