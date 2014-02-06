Robertson reaches 1,000 and didn't even know it

Teammates rushed onto the court with balloons. The home crowd made a commotion. Alex Cantwell, teary eyed, leaped into her arms.

Caroline Robertson had just drained a buzzer-beating three, creating a quick frenzy at North Shore on Tuesday.

And Robertson’s reaction, with a bemused expression, was “What’s going on?”

After all, it was only the first quarter. But the basket had given the senior her 1,000th career point. Robertson entered the game 10 points shy of the milestone – unbeknownst to her – and erupted for 12 in the first period against Valley Stream North.

“Caroline wasn’t concerned about it and she didn't even know, but the whole team knew,” Vikings coach Keith Freund said. “Alex was point guard and knew how many [points] she needed… They’ve been playing together since first grade and Alex wanted to get the assist on that.”

She got it. Cantwell pushed the ball up court in a hurry and dished it to Robertson, who drilled the shot with a second left. Robertson finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, leading North Shore to a 68-39 victory. The win improved the Vikings to 11-1 in Nassau A-III.

Robertson is a versatile 5-9 guard who can handle the ball, has a multifaceted offensive game, and is capable of defending the low post. She has played every position for the Vikings and, this season, is averaging 19 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But altruism, Freund said, is perhaps her best attribute.

“Caroline won conference Player of the Year last season and the first thing she asked was, ‘Did Erin [Sheerin] and Alex [Cantwell] get an award, too?’” Freund said. “That’s the kind of kid she is, and that’s what makes everyone so happy for her accomplishment.”