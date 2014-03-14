Rockville Centre St. Pat's parade set for March 22

The 18th annual Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Parade, one of Long Island’s largest, starts at noon March 22 and travels from municipal parking field 12 at Sunrise Highway and North Forest Avenue to parking field 2, at North Centre Avenue and Washington Street.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to see all of our residents and businesses out in full force celebrating while giving back to three worthy causes,” said village Mayor Francis X. Murray.

The parade, based in the Long Island headquarters for the Roman Catholic Diocese, shares its success with three charities with national, Irish and village focuses.

Last year it raised $70,000 through its pre-parade dinner, where advertisements, merchandise and sponsorships are sold. The parade holds other fundraising events throughout the year.

Rockville Centre’s parade has become one of the most successful and well-attended in the state, Murray said, adding that the event is not only a source of cultural pride, but also civic pride.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This year’s grand marshal is longtime Rockville Centre resident Sean O’Rourke, who emigrated from Ireland’s County Galway in 1971 at age 19. He is president of Coastline International Distributors Ltd., which serves the airline and aerospace industries and had sales of about $4.4 million last year.

For more information about the parade, visit its website at rvcstpatrick.com.

—SID CASSESE

RIVERHEAD

Alternate power OK’d on town-owned acres

Riverhead officials have given seven companies permission to use town land to operate alternate power-generating facilities, although the actual decision on whether any of those projects will be built will be up to the Long Island Power Authority.

The town board, at a special meeting Thursday, voted to accept requests for proposals to build solar or other sustainable energy projects on a portion of a 95-acre site at the town-owned Enterprise Park at Calverton planned for energy development, or on a now-capped town landfill. “It gives them the ability to file proposals with the Long Island Power Authority,” Supervisor Sean Walter said.

Several other Long Island towns are also offering property that could be developed, and any decision on which of those plans is accepted will depend, in part, on the price of producing electricity.

Riverhead officials are interested in the project because renting out the town-owned land is a potential source of revenue for the town.

—MITCHELL FREEDMAN

LONG BEACH

Financial seminar focuses on youth

STW Advocacy for at Risk Youth Inc., in partnership with three local churches, plans to host a financial empowerment seminar in Long Beach to raise economic consciousness among parents and youth tomorrow.

The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church’s Margaret Evans Community Center, at 620 Rev. JJ Evans Blvd. in Long Beach.

Donations will be accepted for the event, which is open to Long Beach and surrounding communities, including Freeport, Roosevelt and Uniondale.

“We believe that ‘financial education’ is a major key to the educational process to achieving a breakthrough with our youth,” group founder Sueveria J. Vann said in a statement.

New York Life Insurance Co. is the sponsor, along with Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church, Evangel Revival Community Church and New Life Church of Christ.

The nonprofit group’s mission is to empower youth by providing scholarships to college and trade school students, holding youth dialogue sessions on topics concerning youth, and introducing youth and adults to career opportunities.

For more information, call Vann at 516-564-0455 or marketing chairman Nicole Burke at 516-564-3272.

—AISHA AL-MUSLIM