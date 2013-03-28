Rocky Point's Tyler Piccolo blanks Sayville

Senior leftfielder Trevor Mercier left his feet in an all out diving catch to preserve the brilliant shutout pitching of senior righty Tyler Piccolo.

The seventh-inning web gem helped Piccolo finish a 10-strikeout, three-hitter as Rocky Point edged Sayville, 2-0, Wednesday in a Suffolk League VI baseball game.

"That was a great catch,'' Piccolo said. "And I felt like I was in command and making quality pitches. It feels great to win our opener.''

Piccolo was never in serious trouble, not allowing a Sayville runner past second base.

"He was spot on and we didn't execute in a few situations that could have turned this game around,'' Sayville coach Ryan Cox said. "Give Rocky Point credit because they executed a few bunts and had some timely hits.''

Dan Sorrano drove in the Eagles' first run when he drilled a two-out single to leftfield that scored Joe Zabbara in the second inning. Zabbara moved into scoring position after a neat sacrifice bunt by Mercier.

Piccolo cruised through the first frames, striking out the side in the second and fourth.

Rocky Point added an insurance run in the sixth against Sayville starter Matt Hess, who was also highly effective, scattering four hits in six innings. With runners at first and second, James Forbes bunted the runners into scoring position. Sorrano's sacrifice fly scored Zabbara.

"It was an 0-1 fastball and I hit it pretty good,'' Sorrano said. "It was an important run.''

It was more than enough for Piccolo, who consistently stayed ahead of the hitters.

"He threw very well,'' Rocky Point coach Andy Aschettino said. "And with our shortstop out, we needed that kind of excellent performance. We had all sorts of defensive changes that we were forced to make before the game. But it certainly worked out.''