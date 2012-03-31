Romney eyes gains in upcoming GOP contests

MILWAUKEE -- April looks good for Mitt Romney, with its string of Midwestern and Eastern primaries seemingly tailor-made for the Republican presidential front-runner.

In May, the GOP campaign turns again to the South, where the former Massachusetts governor has struggled. But he can put a dagger in the ambitions of any remaining rivals in June, with states such as California and New Jersey, where he's positioned well with money and key endorsements. In the meantime, he's poised to dominate the next month, with money, organization and geographic advantages.

What lies ahead in Romney's path to the nomination:

WISCONSIN Romney looks strong there. Wisconsin is the big prize in Tuesday's three-state mini-sweepstakes. Romney got a big boost Friday when Wisconsin's influential GOP Rep. Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, endorsed him in a nationally broadcast television interview.

The pressure is on former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum in his last chance to make the argument that he can win in the all-important industrial heartland.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MARYLAND and D.C. These are a lock for Romney, who has campaigned in Maryland. Santorum hasn't, and he failed to file to appear on the District of Columbia ballot.

Romney could really start to pull away Tuesday. Most of the delegates at stake in all three states are winner-take-all.

THE EAST On April 24, Connecticut and Rhode Island should be scarcely different from the string of four New England states that Romney has already bagged. The same for New York, where polls have shown Romney dominating, and for Delaware.

The pro-Romney super PAC Restore Our Future is advertising in all five April 24 primary states, including Pennsylvania. Romney shows no signs of ceding Santorum's home state. Polls show Santorum leading, but Romney has amassed support from key GOP leaders.

THE SOUTH Santorum hopes to continue to drain delegates away from Romney in North Carolina and West Virginia on May 8. Drawing support from evangelical conservatives, he has won four of eight Southern states while Romney has won only Florida and Virginia.

Indiana's Midwestern flavor and urban pockets give Romney hope on May 8. But the race looks southward again, favoring Santorum, with May 22 primaries in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Santorum's Christian following gives him the edge in Texas, but Romney can compete. On Thursday, he added the support of former President George H.W. Bush.