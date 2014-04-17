Roslyn upsets Division, keeps playoff hopes alive

A few very interesting numbers for you --

0-19. Roslyn's record in 2013.

88-15. The number of runs Division has scored, compared to their opponents in the first nine games of the season.

1. Division's ranking in Newsday's small school baseball poll.

3-2. A huge upset.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To understand the magnitude of Roslyn's upset over Division on Thursday, you need look no further than the Roslyn bench when Ryan Bloom singled in Thomas Davis with two outs in the sixth, overcoming a two-run deficit and essentially making the Bulldogs masters of their own postseason destiny.

"It was pandemonium," coach Dan Freeman said. "They were going nuts, from the last kid off the bench to the team captains. They were screaming and jumping up and down. I was screaming and jumping up and down."

If Roslyn (4-8) wins its next two series, against Sewanhaka and Manhasset, they will almost definitely earn a postseason berth, Freeman said. This, after last year's trying campaign "where we maybe would have lost this game 15-0," Freeman said.

Inside the comeback (You can skip this part if you hate play-by-play...I'll tell you when it's safe to look)...

With two outs, against the three and four batter, Skylar Tullman gets hit by a pitch. Spencer Rabin doubles to right and Spencer Shores strikes out...BUT...the ball is dropped. Shores gets to second and the ball gets thrown away, allowing Tullman and Rabin to score and tying the game at 2. Thomas Davis pinch runs for Shores. Then, Jason Litt, who's had two at-bats all season, singles. That brings up Ryan Bloom, who bloops a single over the first basemen's head at scores Davis.

Shores pitched 5 1/3 innings, stymieing that explosive, explooooosive Blue Dragons offense. "He was hitting the high outside strike consistently," Freeman said. He allowed two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Brendan Seidman earned the win in relief and got out of a jam in the seventh. With one out and a runner on third, he induced a force at first and a flyout.

OK, it's mostly safe to look now.

"I woke up this morning thinking we were going to win this game," Freeman said. "This saves our playoff hopes. This is a huge win for the season and the program and it give us legitimacy."

More than anything, though, it proves to his team that they're long removed from last season, Freeman said.

"I tell them all the time, 'believe we can win,'" he said. "And they say, 'yeah, we believe,' but now, now I think they really believe."

A note on Division: The beasts of League A-II still in the driver's seat, but the loss does draw them closer to second-place Plainedge. The Blue Dragons are 7-2, while Plainedge (who lost to Division, two games to one, this season) is 9-3.

Have a story idea or know of a big upset? Email me at Newsday or give me a holla on Twitter.