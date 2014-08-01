Roundup: Africa education benefit in Hauppauge

A gala benefit for education efforts in Africa hosted by a Huntington Station-based nonprofit is set for Saturday in Hauppauge.

H2 Empower’s “Global Education for Change” will take place at the Upsky Long Island Hotel at 110 Motor Pkwy. Spencer Ross, head of the International Trade Division of the Long Island Association, and Irving Toliver, member of the Huntington Rotary Club and former governor of all Long Island Rotary Clubs, will be the honorees.

“The funds raised will go toward helping us improving literacy in Africa where having a book in your hand is a rare thing,” said Helen Boxwill, founder of H2 Empower.

The evening will include Ethiopian food and culture, raffles for trips and sporting events, and music.

H2 Empower was founded in 2006. Its mission is dedicated to improving lives in Africa, concentrating in Ethiopia and Burundi, through education and sustainable development, Boxwill said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more information call 631-748-9379 or 631-889-4784 for ticket information; or visit https://globaleducationforchange.karma411.com. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



UNIONDALE

Ceremonies, concert to honor troops, vets

Ceremonies honoring past and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as Nassau County firefighters’ Operation Wounded Warrior efforts will be held at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow Saturday night, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano announced.

The ceremony will last about 45 minutes before the free 7:30 p.m. Salute to Veterans Concert starring Tony Orlando and the USO Liberty Bells at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, according to news release Mangano issued Thursday.

Orlando recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his recording of “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ’Round The Ole Oak Tree,” and has been featured in a popular television variety series, movies and on Broadway.

The Liberty Bells is the only officially chartered USO show troupe, according to a county news release. Members travel around the world performing for servicemen and women, their families, veterans and audiences that actively support the troops in the United States and abroad.

The theater is near parking fields 6 and 6A in the park.

There is no formal seating and concertgoers should bring folding chairs or blankets, according to the release. Special accommodations are available for disabled patrons.

For more information, call 516-572-0200 or go to nassaucountyny.gov/parks.

— SID CASSESE



LONG BEACH

Program will offer housing assistance

The City of Long Beach will offer housing assistance services for people still affected by superstorm Sandy Friday on the boardwalk.

The Residential Rebuilding Assistance Program will be available with Nassau County officials from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Boulevard entrance to the boardwalk.

Representatives from the governor’s Office of Storm Recovery and local officials will offer services and referrals.

The program can assist residents with Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and completing a hazardous mitigation application. Residents will be directed how to contact New York Rising caseworkers. — JOHN ASBURY



SOUTH FLORAL PARK

Community cookout planned at firehouse

The South Floral Park Civic Association will host a free community cookout Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse at 383 Roquette Ave.

Association officials ask that any food allergy are disclosed at the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to volunteer, call association president Tony Barbieri at 516-708-3186. — SID CASSESE



WESTBURY HILLS

Sidewalk repair project continues

North Hempstead Town is continuing a sidewalk repair project in Westbury Hills.

The town has been undertaking sidewalk maintenance on one or two streets in the area for each of the past several years. The sidewalks being repaired this year are on Pinetree and Cedar roads. Westbury Hills consists of about 10 blocks east of the Wantagh Parkway and south of the Northern State Parkway.

Town officials said the project goal is to repair the sidewalks for safety purposes because tree roots were pushing up.

Officials said trees have been removed by the town’s highway department. Town spokesman Ryan Mulholland estimated the total cost of the project to be about $25,000 and said the funding comes out of the town’s sidewalk district budget.

— SCOTT EIDLER



ISLIP TOWN

Honorees sought for Hispanic celebration

The Town of Islip is accepting nominations for outstanding individuals as part of the town’s annual Celebration of Hispanic Heritage.

The Sept. 23 event will honor individuals “who have made significant contributions to the Islip community through their professional or volunteer activity,” according to the town. The honorees will be selected by a special committee.

Nominations are due by Aug. 15 and should include a short biography, resume and letters of recommendation along with a form, which can be found on the town’s website, townofislip-ny.gov. The documents can be mailed to: Town of Islip, Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, N.Y. 11730. The documents can also be emailed to: jgabriel@townofislip-ny.gov, or faxed to 631-224-5316.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs at 631-224-5310. — SOPHIA CHANG



WESTBURY

Children can get photo ID at event

Children can receive a wallet-sized identification photo through a program to be held in Westbury Aug. 13.

The KidPix event, sponsored by state Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.

The card includes the child’s photograph, name, contact information and a physical description. The child’s fingerprint can also be taken and included on the back of the card.

The program is designed for parents to keep crucial information on a single card in case a child becomes lost or missing. The card can be key for law enforcement officers searching for the missing child, officials said.

The cards issued at the event are available to Nassau County children. An appointment is not required.

For more information, call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924 or Mangano’s office at 516-571-3131. — SCOTT EIDLER