Roundup: Bandrowski gets 1,000th point in CM girls' win

Jessica Bandrowski scored 20 points in a 52-20 Suffolk League VII victory for Center Moriches over Southampton Friday night, giving the senior 1,006 for her career.

A layup with three minutes remaining in the third quarter got Bandrowski to the milestone. Center Moriches is 8-1. Southampton drops to 1-6.

Stony Brook 61, Shelter Island 28: Brannon Burke and Natalie Istrati each scored 12 points for Stony Brook (8-0) in League VIII. Istrati added 12 rebounds, and Sadie Singer had nine points and five assists. Kelsey McGayhey led Shelter Island (3-7) with eight points.

Harborfields 41, Rocky Point 38: Bridgit Ryan hit a three-pointer to give Harborfields (9-2) a 40-38 lead with 46 seconds left in League V. Ryan had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Isabella Favre, who had five points and five steals, added a free throw with five seconds left to create the final margin. Annie Kennedy had 13 points to lead Rocky Point (0-11).

Kings Park 43, Huntington 41: Jamie Romano made a layup with 27 seconds left to put Kings Park (11-0) ahead 42-41. Shannon Koch then hit the front end of a 1-and-1 and Marion Kawecki rebounded the miss with seven seconds left to let Kings Park run out the clock in League V. Kawecki finished with 10 rebounds and Romano had 13 rebounds and five blocks. Huntington is 5-6.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Glenn 41, Bayport-Blue Point 33: Danielle Evers had 12 points, four steals and three assists to lead Glenn (8-3) in League VI. Allison McKenna added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bayport-Blue Point is 1-8.

Garden City 44, South Side 42: Barbara Sullivan hit a layup off an assist from Diana Leondis with four seconds remaining to win the game for Garden City (8-1) in Nassau Conference ABC-I. Collen Burke (15 points) hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to tie it at 42 for South Side (5-5).

Division 45, Wantagh 38: Nicolette Parmese had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Division (8-1). April Ianetta had 12 points for Wantagh (4-6).

Elmont 62, New Hyde Park 41: Jasmine Cobbs scored eight of her game-high 16 points in a 23-8 third quarter for Elmont (2-7). Reauna Dorner added 13 points, and Staci Barrett chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Ciara McCullagh and Krista Schlueck each scored 10 points for New Hyde Park (0-10).

MacArthur 59, Uniondale 50: Liz Alagna scored all 12 of her points on four three pointers in a 23-12 first quarter to lead MacArthur (4-5) in Conference AA-I. Chrissy Page had a team-high 16 points for the Generals. Siara Lowry had 16 points to lead Uniondale (8-2).

Farmingdale 43, Oceanside 35: Nadine Hadnagy had 16 points, seven steals and five assists and Kyra Ochwat added 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Farmingdale (5-4). Woodlynn Daniel had 10 points to lead Oceanside (1-9).

Roslyn 41, Locust Valley 39: Stefanie Klapper had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and hit a free throw with three seconds remaining to give Roslyn (6-4) a 41-39 lead in Conference ABC-II. Alexis Monserrate had 16 points to lead Locust Valley (5-4).

Westbury 54, Oyster Bay 32: Marlene Ricketts had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Anonza Abrams added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Westbury (4-5). Julia LoRusso's 16 points led Oyster Bay (3-6).

Glen Cove 36, Wheatley 33: McKayla Hernandez went 3-for-4 from the foul line late in the fourth quarter and scored a game-high 12 points to lead Glen Cove in Conference ABC-V. Heather Artinian had eight points for the Big Red (8-3). Olivia McCracken and Kia Zivari each had eight points for Wheatley (7-5).

St. Anthony's 53, St. Mary's 39: Jennifer Sixsmith had 14 points to lead St. Anthony's (7-1) in CHSAA. Rebecca Musgrove added 12 points, seven assists and six steals and sophomore Daniele Buoncore had six points and 10 rebounds in her first varsity game for the Friars. Jessica Mattone had 12 points for St. Mary's (6-4).

Kellenberg 67, Sacred Heart 45: Katie Cunningham scored 12 of her 20 points in a 23-13 second quarter for Kellenberg (6-2). Cunningham also had five assists. Emma O'Connor added 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, and Meghan Leap scored 13 points. Taylor Higgins led Sacred Heart (2-4) with 15 points.

Holy Trinity 48, St. Dominic 30: Kristen Korzevinski scored 18 points and Meghan Orlando had nine points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals for Holy Trinity (3-3). St. Dominic is 0-9.