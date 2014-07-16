Roundup: Rockville Centre benches on sale to fund conservancy

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Benches on sale to fund conservancy

The Rockville Centre Conservancy is selling benches for $2,500 to be placed in village parks and open spaces.

Money raised from bench “adoptions” will go toward a variety of conservancy projects, including community gardens, street tree inventory and planting and school gardening programs, officials said.

The fundraising website attached to the conservancy’s reports the goal is to raise $50,000.

Each bench will display a custom bronze plaque to commemorate a person, company or occasion.

For information about the program or to purchase a bench, call 516-678-9244 or go to gofundme.com/75fhhw.

— SID CASSESE



FREEPORT

Free mold removal for Sandy victims

Nassau County Legis. Dave Denenberg (D-Merrick) plans to hold a community meeting in Freeport on Wednesday night about a mold removal program from homeowners still rebuilding after superstorm Sandy.

The Community Development Corporation of Long Island is offering free mold removal for Sandy victims in Nassau and Suffolk counties. The organization is funded by the American Red Cross.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, experts will tell residents how to find mold in their homes and the dangers it causes. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Freeport Memorial Library, 144 West Merrick Rd. in Freeport.

— JOHN ASBURY



SUFFOLK COUNTY

County programs get national recognition

County Executive Steve Bellone announced Tuesday that Suffolk County has received 10 achievement awards from the National Association of Counties, the most awarded to any county in New York.

“We continue to work on ways to improve government services for the people of Suffolk County, through new initiatives and operations,” Bellone said in a news release. “The recognition of our programs underscores our determination to deliver for residents in the most efficient manner possible.”

The awards recognized programs and initiatives that ensure smooth delivery of services to residents and businesses developed by Suffolk County and collaborating agencies.

The programs were: Breaking Down the Silos of Government; Development of a Constituent-Friendly Parking Violations Agency; Eating Disorders and Prevention and Body Awareness Program; Employment and Training for Hard-To-Employ Residents in Distressed Communities; Integration of GIS Data to Improve Waste Water Operations; Intergovernmental Collaboration/Shared Services Program; Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Program; Reducing Silos and Building Environments of Collaboration; Suffolk County’s Comprehensive Opioid Overdose Prevention and Education Program; and Using Business Intelligence Tools to Strengthen County Management.

— PRISCILA KORB



SUFFOLK COUNTY

Group gives $3G worth in pet supplies

The 4th annual “Mayday for Mutts” fundraiser has donated this year’s collection to two Long Island based animal rescue groups — Second Loves Chance and Unchained New York, both in Suffolk County.

The fundraiser was started by Robyn Elman, president and founder of Bellerose-based In Home Pet Services Inc., which provides pet sitting, dog walking and in-home boarding services with four locations in Nassau and three in Suffolk.

Every year, a different group is chosen to receive the donations.

“We try to find groups that use items like this,” Elman said. “This is the first time we chose two groups, since we got so much stuff. We hope to continue this.”

“Mayday for Mutts,” which is held the entire month of May, collects donated pet products directly from people’s homes. The products are then transferred to the In Home Pet Services Inc. office.

“We always had people saying ‘What should I do with [the items],’ and I got the idea to donate it to different organizations instead of people throwing it out,” Elman said. “It makes it easy to donate to groups that need them.”

Elman also said many of the items donated were brand new. “People are so generous and nice,” Elman said.

This year, the groups received $3,000 worth of pet products, including leashes, crates, beds, collars, pet food, toys and more. “We love doing it,” Elman said. “The groups are very grateful.”

— PRISCILA KORB



WESTBURY

Free prostate cancer blood tests offered

Men ages 40 and older are eligible to receive a blood test that screens for prostate cancer, at a free event in Westbury next month.

State Sen. Jack M. Martins (R-Mineola) and the Integrated Medical Foundation and Shiel Medical Labs are sponsoring the free prostate cancer PSA blood tests in Westbury on Aug. 5.

The blood tests will be administered at the Westbury Community Center, 360 Post Ave., between 4 and 6 p.m.

Screenings are for men 40 or older who have not previously been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, a PSA test measures the blood level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. The greater the PSA level, the higher the likelihood a man has prostate cancer, according to the organization. It also cautions there are other reasons why an elevated PSA level exists and notes some men who have prostate cancer do not have high PSA levels.

Men are asked to arrive with photo identification, such as a driver’s license, that lists an address. They should also bring a stamped, self-addressed envelope that will return the PSA blood test results.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis. To schedule one, call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924.

— SCOTT EIDLER



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Engraved bricks to honor firefighters

The Rockville Centre Fire Department is offering the public a chance, for a $100 donation, to place an engraved brick in the walkways of its Firemen’s Memorial Park on North Forest Avenue.

The brick can honor a Rockville Centre firefighter, or a resident who perished as a result of 9/11 or just the fire department, which has been operating since 1875.

Each 4-by-8-inch brick can be engraved with up to three lines of 15 characters including spaces.

The department received a Nassau County $100,000 grant to refurbish and rededicate this park two years ago. Work included a new memorial wall and monument with an eternal flame, new brick walkways, flag poles, lighting, plantings and an irrigation system.

“Unfortunately the funds received fell a little short of the overall project cost, thus the bricks sale,” said village spokeswoman Julie Grilli.

— SID CASSESE



ISLANDIA

Village sets second tag sale for public

The village of Islandia plans to hold another massive tag sale next month.

Hailing the success of the first “Ye Olde Fashioned Tag Sale” in June, the village will host another sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 at village hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd.

Residents are invited to bring unwanted treasures to sell, including toys, clothes, lamps, books and other knickknacks. Each of the more than 100 selling spots can be registered for $20 and is open to residents and nonresidents.

The event is rain or shine and open to the public. For more information and to register, call 631-348-1133 or visit newvillageofislandia.com.

— SOPHIA CHANG



LEVITTOWN

Council to host free Lazy Days event

The Levittown Community Council has planned its 17th Annual Lazy Days of Summer event on July 26 at the East Village Green Park on Jerusalem Avenue in Levittown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pony rides, a petting zoo and a bounce house.

Prizes have been purchased, and local businesses are helping with sponsorships.

Admissions, activities and entertainment are free to attendees.

“We’re grateful for the contributions we received from local businesses,” said Louise Cassano, chairwoman of the event. “Without those sponsorships and the support we receive from our members, there’s no way we could run the events we do.”

For more information or to inquire about sponsorships or being a volunteer, contact Cassano or co-presidents Pat Patane and Tom Kohlman at levittowncouncil@yahoo.com. Patane may also be reached by phone at 516-579-2831 and Kohlman at 516-221-6590.

— SID CASSESE



FREEPORT

Seminar to focus on uniting community

Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), in partnership with the Nassau County Office of Housing & Community Development and the Long Island Housing Partnership, will hold a seminar on community growth and development at the Memorial Library here.

The session at 144 W. Merrick Rd. starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 31.

“Good housing is essential to stable and prosperous communities,” Curran said. “I am delighted to be hosting this seminar, where experts will answer residents’ questions — about everything from loan scam prevention and down payment assistance, to how to go about buying and rehabbing long-empty houses.”

All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Curran’s office at 516-571-6205 or lcurran@nassaucountyny.gov.

— SID CASSESE



PATCHOGUE

Finances settled for senior complex plan

Patchogue Village has entered into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with a local developer planning to construct a $25 million senior assisted-living complex downtown in the heart of downtown, on East Main Street.

Village Mayor Paul Pontieri said the five-year tax abatement agreement is with Oyster Bay-based D & F Patchogue.

It allows the developer to only pay 20 percent of its village property taxes in its first year of operation as a business incentive for when the more than 110-room facility is built.

Collected taxes on the property will increase by 20 percent annually until the fifth year, when 100 percent of the taxes will be received, officials said.

Construction on the building is expected to start later this year.

The Patchogue board of trustees decided on the matter Monday night in a 5-1 vote.

The average resident at the five-story complex will be 85 years old, and their needs would range from assistance with getting dressed and using the restroom to medication management, officials said.

The addition of the senior facility should help the village’s effort to revitalize the downtown district, making it more attractive for younger families and businesses.

— DEON J. HAMPTON



NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Variety of genres to play at “KidStock”

North Hempstead Town plans to host a music festival in Port Washington next month.

The fourth annual “KidStock” festival is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2 p.m., at North Hempstead Beach Park.

It is free and will feature a variety of musicians and bands that will play folk, rock, and music described by the town as of the “kid pop” and the “kindie rock” genres. There will be stations for arts and crafts and face-painting.

The town encourages residents to bring picnic blankets and beach chairs.

“KidStock is a terrific opportunity for young families to bring their children out and enjoy world-class musical entertainment right on our beautiful waterfront,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said.

— SCOTT EIDLER



LONG BEACH

Mini golf courses slated for summer

Long Beach plans to open an 18-hole miniature golf course Friday, run by two Long Beach families.

The Barefoot Mini Golf Course was built on a pilot space secured by the city this summer and next summer on the corner of Riverside Boulevard and the boardwalk, east of the Shoregasboard food truck area and the IFly Trapeze School, according to a city news release.

The course will include a lighthouse, a steel bridge a loop and other obstacles. The course is set in the sand off the beach.

— JOHN ASBURY