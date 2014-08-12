Roundup: Bluegrass festival in Copiague, boating seminar in Wantagh

COPIAGUE

LI bluegrass festival set for Saturday

The 12th annual Long Island Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday in Copiague.

Working with the Bluegrass Club of Long Island, the nonprofit Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts (BACCA) and Babylon Town are sponsoring the event, which will run from noon to 7 p.m. in Tanner Park. There will be two stages with music throughout the day and a headlining act in the evening.

Tents will be set up around the park featuring workshops and chances for attendees to perform with each other to hone their music skills. Workshops include: guitar, bass, banjo, fiddle, vocals and songwriting. In addition, there will be activities for children, including a stage featuring songs and puppets. There also will be food and craft vendors and music-related booths.

General admission is $15. For BACCA members, seniors over 60, children age 8 to 12 years old and all military and disabled individuals, admission is $10. Children age 7 and under are free. Alcohol and pets are not allowed at the festival. For more information call 631-587-3696 or visit www.babylonarts.org. – DENISE M. BONILLA

ISLIP

Hurricane seminars scheduled for this month

The Town of Islip plans to hold four hurricane preparedness seminars this month to help residents get information on resources and preparation.

The seminars will present “the realities of a future hurricane forecast for Islip Town, the preparations that your government leaders and utilities are taking, and learn practical and realistic protection measures,” according to the town.

The events are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Holbrook Fire Department, 390 Terry Rd.; Thursday at the Bay Shore-Brightwaters library, 1 South Country Rd. in Brightwaters; Aug. 20 at the Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave.; and Aug. 21 at the Sayville Public Library, 88 Greene Ave.

For more information, contact the town’s public information office at 631-224-5485. — SOPHIA CHANG



COPIAGUE

Free clinic next week on mold remediation

A free mold remediation clinic is scheduled in Copiague next week.

The clinic, aimed at homeowners affected by superstorm Sandy, will be conducted by the Community Development Corporation of Long Island. The event is sponsored by Suffolk County Legis. DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville) and Nassau County Legis. Dave Denenberg (D-Merrick).

The CDCLI uses funding from the American Red Cross to offer free professional remediation services to residents in Nassau and Suffolk. At the clinic, Kathy Williams of CDCLI is expected to talk about the signs and dangers of mold and the qualifications for their services. Anyone who suspects there may be mold in a home due to Sandy is invited to attend.

The event will take place on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Tanner Park Senior Center in Copiague. For more information, contact Gregory’s office at 631-854-1111. – DENISE M. BONILLA



ALBERTSON

Water, composting programs returning

The “Recycle the Rain” and Composting Cooperative programs are returning this fall to the Town of North Hempstead’s Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson.

Through the “Recycle the Rain” water conservation program, residents can purchase 50-gallon rain barrels at a discounted rate of $50. The containers can recycle up to 1,800 gallons of rainwater in one summer. Officials said that nearly 1,000 residents have already signed up.

The Composting Cooperative program offers residents the chance to purchase composters at a discounted rate of $50. Classes will demonstrate how a home composter can help keep yard and kitchen waste out of landfills and turn it into nutrient filled organic matter for your soil.

“These programs teach our residents and our children cost-effective ways to have a positive long-term impact on the environment,” said town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “The beautiful organic Clark Botanic Garden is the perfect place to hold an environmental class such as this.”

Free half-hour instructional classes for residents interested in either program are scheduled for Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. The classes run back to back and last a total of an hour.

All classes are held at Clark Botanic Garden, 193 I.U. Willets Rd. For more information, call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov. — LISA IRIZARRY



GLEN COVE

City to reconsider outdoor-music rule

Outdoor restaurants in Glen Cove would be able to play amplified music under a proposal the city council will consider at a special meeting Tuesday night. The city code now explicitly prohibits sidewalk cafes and outdoor cafes from playing amplified music outdoors.

“Many of our businesses have asked us to reconsider the current restrictions which they feel have a negative impact on their business,” Mayor Reginald Spinello said in an email. “At the same time we will need to consider the impact this change might have on residents in the surrounding areas.”

Spinello said the city has notified some homeowner associations to get their input.

Restaurants would need to obtain an annual permit from the buildings department that would run from Memorial Day through Oct. 31. Music would be allowed only on Fridays and Saturdays until 10:30 p.m. and Sundays until 9 p.m.

The administrator of the buildings department would grant the permits after consulting with the Glen Cove chief of police. The mayor would be able to revoke permits at anytime “for cause.” — TED PHILLIPS

BROOKHAVEN

Bicycle safety rodeo set for Saturday

Brookhaven Town is planning to hold a rodeo on Saturday -- but don’t expect to see any horses and cowboys.

This rodeo, at the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center, will feature bicycles and safety tips. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ecology center’s “Safety Town,” 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville.

Children and adults are invited to bring their bicycles and hear instructors discuss ways to ride safely and avoid accidents. Free bicycle inspections will be offered, and a limited number of free bicycle helmets will be available.

“These bicycle rodeos are held on Saturdays to make it more convenient for working parents and guardians to bring their children,” town Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said in a statement. “By participating in this program, children will learn how to avoid injury through the instruction they receive from the Highway Department’s Division of Traffic Safety and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office instructors.”

About 75 children took part in a bicycle rodeo on June 21. Another rodeo will be held on Sept. 13 at Safety Town, a town highway department spokesman said. Funding for the rodeos comes from the state Traffic Safety Committee, he said.

For more information, call 631-363-3770 — CARL MACGOWAN

WANTAGH

Coast Guard boating seminar tonight

A boating safety seminar is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary and Nassau County Legis. David Denenberg (D-Merrick) will discuss boating safety and boating under the influence of alcohol enforcement initiatives.

Denenberg and Capt. Dawn Masterson with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-4 will also present water safety and vessel operating requirements.

The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Wantagh Public Library, 3285 Park Ave.

— JOHN ASBURY



NASSAU COUNTY

Mosquito spraying delayed to Thursday

Ground spraying for adult mosquitoes in targeted parts of Nassau County that had been planned for Tuesday night is being rescheduled to Thursday because of the threat of rain, county health officials said Monday.

To be sprayed starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, are sections of New Cassel, Salisbury, Westbury, East Meadow, Hicksville and Levittown. Residents can view maps of treatment areas at http://www.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/health

The locations to be sprayed with the pesticide Scourge were selected based on “the persistent presence of West Nile virus” in mosquito samples collected there, officials said.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” health officials said.

Still, residents may want to reduce or avoid exposure, with children and pregnant women, especially, advised to stay clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes after.

Among the “common-sense steps” officials suggest are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents during spraying and 30 minutes after. — PATRICIA KITCHEN

BROOKHAVEN

Information sought on vacant properties

Brookhaven Town is asking residents to report vacant properties to Town Hall as it increases its efforts to crackdown on blight.

Five homes -- four since July 18 -- have been torn down this year, Town Supervisor Edward. P. Romaine said Monday afternoon. “Many of these homes are eyesores and structurally unsound,” he said.

Residents can log onto the homepage of Brookhaven’s website and report a vacant structure by entering an address or street and clicking on the property via an electronic map.

The latest demolition came last week on White Pine Way in Medford, where the condemned home had become a dangerous structure. Brookhaven’s building department had issued multiple violations against the property owner.

Romaine estimated homes lose between 10 to 20 percent in value when a vacant house sits on a residential block. Town Councilwoman Connie Kepert said dilapidated homes negatively impact quality of life as well.

The damaged structures were torn down under Chapter 73 of Brookhaven Town Code, which allows for the demolishing of an unsafe structure.

The cost of demolition and debris removal from the homes is the responsibility of the property owner. The town places a lien on the property that is then placed on the tax bill.

Vacant home reports can be made to www.brookhaven.org. — DEON J. HAMPTON