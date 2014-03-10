Roundup: Bond issuance for land buy, PSEG reps in North Bellmore

NORTH BELLMORE

PSEG reps to speak to civic association

Representatives from PSEG Long Island, the new power authority, are to be the guest speakers at North Bellmore Civic Association’s meeting Monday night.

The meeting -- scheduled at 7 p.m. in North Bellmore Public Library, 1551 Newbridge Rd. — is expected to include a presentation by PSEG representatives about their plans for the future of Long Island and a discussion about improvements in place for electricity post-superstorm Sandy. Residents will also learn of new resources and protocol PSEG has implemented.

Some residents have voiced concerns over PSEG’s planned “smart” electric meter rollout and fear potential rate increases, organizers said. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HUNTINGTON

Board issues bonds to complete land buy

The Huntington Town board has made the final step in the purchase of a brownfield property in Huntington Station through eminent domain.

The board approved the issuance of $1.2875 million in bonds to pay for 1345 New York Ave., by a vote of 4 to 1 at its monthly board meeting last week. The purchase price of $1.65 million was set last year.

The remaining $400,000 was paid last year from various town funds.

“It’s an integral part of the revitalization of Huntington Station,” town board member Mark Cuthbertson, sponsor of the resolution said. Because the site was a construction and demolition transfer station, the purchase will allow the site to be put to "very good use as part of the revitalization.”

In 2006, the town took the property owned by Port-Washington based Dejana Industries by eminent domain. The town began the eminent domain proceeding in 2002 for the 2.12-acre property.

Town officials said reaching agreement on the price of the property was the only challenge to the condemnation proceeding because the cost of cleaning up the site has yet to be determined. The cost of the cleanup will depend on how the property will be used, town officials said.

Town board member Gene Cook voted against the resolution to bond to pay for the purchase. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town solicits bids for lobbying services

The Town of North Hempstead is soliciting bids for firms to provide state and federal lobbyist services.

The town uses the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP to represent town interests before New York State, and for federal initiatives, The Ferguson Group, LLC, of Washington DC.

The contract with the Ferguson Group spells out “federal representation, grant analysis and findings, policy advocacy and program implementation services to secure federal appropriations and other federal support for town projects and programs.”

The most recent federal contract, begun Jan. 1, 2003, expired at the end of that year. The town agreed to pay the firm a maximum of $7,500 each month.

The state lobbying contract, which ran from May 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2013, called for a maximum monthly billing of $5,000.

The Ferguson Group has provided federal lobbying service since the administration of May Newburger, town spokesman Ryan Mulholland said. Newburger ran the town from 1994 until 2003. The town has used Davidoff Hutcher and Citron since February 2006.

“The professionals will guide the Town to sources from which we can acquire important state and federal funding to support critical infrastructure projects and community service programs such as [the senior program] Project Independence,” Mulholland said.

Bids are due back March 24. — SCOTT EIDLER

LONG BEACH

Information session on power use set

Power Up Communities, a project of the Long Island Progressive Coalition that seeks to help residents lower their utility bills by saving energy, plans to hold an information session on Monday night at Long Beach City Hall.

Power Up Communities is delivering the information as part of the state’s Green Jobs — Green New York program. The information session will include information about reducing carbon emissions, cutting home energy costs and qualifying for state rebates.

“At this meeting you will learn about the program and what you need to do to start saving money and energy today,” LIPC said in a statement about the event.

Homeowners can save hundreds of dollars per year by adding insulation and sealing air leaks, improving and replacing heating and cooling systems, and fixing ductwork, LIPC said in a statement.

Monday’s meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1 West Chester St. in Long Beach. More information is available at www.powerupcommunities.com or by calling 516-541-1006, ext. 13. — PATRICK WHITTLE