Roundup: Brookhaven sets Carmans River meetings

Brookhaven

Meetings to focus on Carmans zoning laws

The Brookhaven Town Board plans to hold more than a dozen public hearings Wednesday evening on proposed zoning changes related to the town’s Carmans River conservation plan.

The board will host 14 hearings pertaining to proposals to change zoning designations on multiple sets of parcels in Brookhaven hamlet that are within the Carmans River watershed. Town officials propose to “upzone” those parcels to decrease the potential impact of development along the river.

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The meeting is the latest step in implementing the Carmans River Conservation and Management Plan, which was adopted last year by the town board. Town officials have said the conservation plan is needed to reduce groundwater pollution along the environmentally sensitive river.

The plan calls for public purchase of various parcels along the 10-mile river, and new zoning restrictions for numerous other parcels.

Additional details of the zoning changes are available on the town website, brookhaven.org. — CARL MACGOWAN





HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

School candidates to discuss platforms

The Hempstead Chamber of Commerce and the Hempstead Coordinating Council of Civic Associations Inc. plans to host a Hempstead School District board of education candidate forum on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the African American Museum, 110 N. Franklin St. in Hempstead Village.

School board candidates have been invited to discuss their platform, organizers said.

There are two at-large seats up for election on May 20: one a three-year term and a one-year term. The candidate with second-most votes gets one year to fill a vacancy created by last year’s resignation of former board member Waylyn Hobbs.

The candidates include incumbent board president Betty J. Cross, trustee Leonard Myers, Ricky A. Cooke Sr., David B. Gates, Tina Hodge-Bowles, Randy Stith Jr., and Maribel C. Touré.

Myers was appointed in December to fill the vacant seat of Hobbs, now Hempstead Village deputy mayor, who resigned in July from the school board with almost two years remaining on his term.

For more information, contact the chamber at 516-292-3800 or email info@hempsteadchamber.com. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM





KINGS PARK

‘I Love My Park Day’ at Nissequogue River

Nature lovers will have a chance to show their appreciation for the Nissequogue River State Park in Kings Park Saturday with the third I Love My Park Day.

Attendees will be able to clean up areas of the park, go on a nature walk and participate in a community quilting project. The event is free and open to the public.

“It’s a chance for individuals to give back something to their parks, and we hope that it will also introduce some folks to the Nissequogue River State Park,” said John McQuaid, president of the not-for-profit Nissequogue River State Park Foundation, which is presenting the event in conjunction with Parks & Trails New York, a statewide advocacy group.

I Love My Park Day is a statewide event created to improve and enhance New York’s parks and historic sites, as well as bring visibility to needs of the park system. More than 70 parks and historic sites are expected to participate -- nearly double the number from last year -- said McQuaid.

At Nissequogue, the day starts at 9 a.m. when volunteers plan to meet at the park’s administration building. Volunteers plan to add wood chips to the playground and remove debris along the Nissequogue River and marina through noon.

From 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. attendees can take part in a tree trail nature hike, led by a guide who will identify unique specimen trees in the park.

A community workshop will conclude the day from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will decorate quilt squares that will be sewn together to form a quilt that will be hung in the park’s administration building for public view through mid-June.

Prizes will be awarded to students for first-, second- and third-place entries, but all ages can participate in the project, McQuaid said.

Registration is encouraged at ptny.org. For more information go to ourstatepark.com. — LAUREN R. HARRISON



LEVITTOWN

CPA society plans financial literacy fair

The Nassau County Chapter of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants plans to conduct a family financial literacy fair next weekend to educate children in kindergarten through fifth grades on the importance of saving money.

The fair will be held at the YES Community Counseling Center at 152 Center Lane in Levittown on Saturday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Through various money-related activities, tax professionals will teach kids and their families the skills to help prevent financial burdens. The animated character Walter the Vault will make an appearance and teach children to save and invest.

“It is extremely important to educate children in money management as early as possible,” Karen Tenenbaum, the fair’s lead organizer, member of NYSSCPA Nassau, and partner at Tenenbaum Law PC said in a statement. “At the fair, kids will learn how to spend responsibly, give appropriately, and budget regularly.”

To RSVP to attend the fair, email your name, address, email address, phone number, number of child attendees, and number of adult attendees to financialliteracyfair@yahoo.com. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM



WANTAGH

Town animal shelter celebrates mothers

The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter plans to hold a Spring Fling to celebrate mothers — both human and animal. Adoption fees — $85 for dogs and $75 for cats — will be waived from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 10.

Residents can enjoy fun raffles and giveaways in this Mother’s Day celebration.

“The Animal Shelter is proud to get in the swing of things during the ‘Spring Fling’ to celebrate Mother’s Day,” said shelter director Cindy Iacopella.

All Spring Fling adoptions come with free spaying/neutering, rabies vaccinations and microchipping. All cats will be tested for feline AIDS/leukemia. Adopted pets will also go home with goody bags.

Residents can join in raffles and receive pet food samples.

The Animal Shelter is at 3320 Beltagh Ave. in Wantagh. For more information, call the shelter at 516-785-5220 or visit toh.li/animal-shelter. — SID CASSESE



HEMPSTEAD

Citizenship program to aid legal residents

A new Pathway to Citizenship program will be launched in Hempstead Tuesday by the State Office of New Americans, in partnership with the village and other organizations.

The event, set for 11 a.m. at the village’s Kennedy Memorial Park auditorium, will assist Long Island’s legal permanent residents to fully participate in New York State’s civic and economic life by helping them apply for naturalization, get degrees and certifications granted by foreign institutions recognized in the United States, and increase their financial literacy.

The program will target low- to moderate-income individuals in the Long Island community.

It is led by several state agencies, including the departments of Labor and State, and Citi Community Development, in partnership with Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Central American Refugee Center, and the United Way of Long Island. — SID CASSESE