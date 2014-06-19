Roundup: Brownfields cleanup needs public input

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for public input on a Bay Shore brownfields cleanup project.

The site at Fifth Avenue and Candlewood Road is where a factory built about 1969 housed a circuit board manufacturer and then a window manufacturer and installer company.

In 2007, the DEC identified a dry well at the site as “a potential source of contaminated soil and groundwater,” according to the DEC. “Sampling evidence indicates that hazardous materials were disposed in the dry well although the circumstance of this disposal is unknown.”

More information about the cleanup is available at the Brentwood Public Library at 34 Second Ave.

Written comments can be submitted until July 11 to Henry Wilkie at the DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233.

— SOPHIA CHANG



LONG BEACH

School pool’s naming will honor coach

The Long Beach Board of Education plans to host a special ceremony dedicating the six-lane Long Beach High School pool to Woody Davis, in honor of his 50th anniversary as varsity swimming and diving coach.

“He has impacted thousands of students, not only as a coach, but in their lives,” Arnold Epstein, Long Beach High School’s Athletic director said.

The Long Beach swim team holds the title of Nassau County champions. In the 50 years Davis has been coaching at Long Beach High, the team has won 15 county championships and 19 division or conference championships.

Assistant swim team coach John Skudin, as a high school student, swam for Davis. “My son swam for him, my brother swam for him, my brother’s son swam for him,” Skudin said. “And he always has a big smile on his face.”

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at the Long Beach High School pool. A reception will follow.

— PRISCILA KORB



UNIONDALE

NYIT operating new health care center

The New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has opened a health care service center in Uniondale.

The new center, at 433 Uniondale Ave., opened earlier this month at the former practice location of Dr. L. Ade Benedict, an associate professor and chair of NYIT’s Division of Obstetrics/Gynecology with the Department of Medicine, university officials said.

Drs. Sharon Koehler, Carlos Magalhaes and Brookshield Laurent will join Benedict in the new center, which will offer services in breast health, gynecology, osteopathic manipulative medicine and family medicine. Osteopathic medical students will serve clinical rotations at the center. Most insurances are accepted, officials said.

The osteopathic medicine college also operates a family health care center in Central Islip and an academic health care center at NYIT’s Old Westbury campus, which includes the Adele Smithers Parkinson’s disease Treatment Center.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



BALDWIN

Community gardens celebrate opening

A grand opening of the new community gardens around the Baldwin Historical Society Museum will be held at noon Saturday.

Leading the effort was the Baldwin Civic Association’s Beautification Committee, headed by Rita Cavanagh. In February, she lined up support from the museum and the committee membership. She worked with Nassau Deputy County Executive Charles Theofan, who died early this month, to get Nassau County to lease the land for the gardens.

She also worked with Baldwin School District’s public information officer Cristina Schmohl to coordinate projects with the school. The result is a mural at the museum at 1980 Grand Ave. made by high school art students.

Marigolds came from elementary school students who planted and nurtured the seeds in their classrooms. Sanitary District No. 2 members helped clear some overgrown trees. Girl Scouts recently painted old tires to be used as planters. A Boy Scout will be working in the garden for his Eagle Scout project.

Organic gardener Matt Fallon is one of several community members assisting with the planning and planting. Residents have also been donating plants from their home gardens.

Businesses have participated, including Tom Owens of Evergreen Landscaping, who contributed his time and trees, rose bushes and other plants, as well as railroad ties. Home Depot in Freeport donated paint, pavers, bags of gravel, two picnic tables, a canopy and a shed. Trellises and potting soil were provided by Atlantic Nursery. Lowe’s donated a bench.

— SID CASSESE



SMITHTOWN

Book club eyes millennial readers

The Smithtown Special Library District has started a new book club designed to attract adults in their 20s and 30s to the library.

Millennials are “underserved” in the array of programs designed for children, teens and seniors, said new adult librarian Lauren Bernat.

“Normally, once people graduate from high school and college, they don’t really have a reason to come to the library until they have families,” she said.

The “Millennials Book Group” aims to bridge that gap, said Bernat. The group plans to meet Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Kings Park Branch Library to discuss “A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1)” by George R.R. Martin, which inspired the hit HBO TV series. Registration is not required.

Bernat said the initiative stems from a Suffolk County librarian committee that was formed to develop programs that appeal to millennials.

Suffolk County libraries also plan to host a new mentor program this summer, organized by the National Association of Social Workers’ Suffolk chapter, which will work to pair new college graduates and 20-year-olds with mentors in their professional fields for career advice, Bernat said.

For more information, call 631-360-2480 ext. 421.

— LAUREN R. HARRISON



ROOSEVELT

County hosts forum on battling poverty

The Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County will host the New York State Community Action Association’s “Poverty to Opportunity Tour 2014” from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at its satellite office in Roosevelt.

The tour is designed to engage “the community in a discussion about poverty, economic inequality and socio-economic justice,” commission officials said in a news release.

The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Economic Opportunity Act that created a variety of programs — including Community Action Agencies — as part of the “War on Poverty.” Nassau’s commission is one of those agencies.

The theme for the event at 281 Babylon Tpke. is “Join Us in the Center Ring: Still in the Fight to Knock Out Poverty 50 Years Later.” New York Secretary of State Cesar Perales is to attend and highlight new initiatives to address poverty in the state.

— SID CASSESE