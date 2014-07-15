Roundup: Burns Park to get new athletic field turf, animal shelter to extend hours

OYSTER BAY TOWN

Burns Park to get new athletic field turf

The Town of Oyster Bay plans to replace the artificial turf at one athletic field at the John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa at a cost of $580,000.

The town board last week retroactively authorized applying for a $290,000 grant from the New York State Department of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to cover half the cost. The town applied for the grant last month.

The area known as East Field was constructed in 2005 and is used for soccer, football and lacrosse. The town received a $250,000 state grant to build the field, which cost more than $880,000 to construct, said Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane.

The town plans to replace the turf “carpet” at the 100,000-square-foot field.

Kane said East Field was one of the most heavily used fields in the town. While some of the other fields at the park were repaired after superstorm Sandy, East Field has not been repaired, Kane said.

The state comptroller’s office last year criticized the town over its planning and bidding practices when the construction cost of an artificial turf field at the park increased from $1.2 million to $2.7 million between 2010 and 2011. — TED PHILLIPS



BROOKHAVEN

Animal shelter to extend hours

The Brookhaven Animal Shelter, now filled to capacity, is expanding its hours on Thursdays to allow residents more opportunities to adopt a pet.

“Staying open late on Thursdays makes it more convenient for people to stop by, especially those who work during the day or on weekends,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement last week.

The shelter will continue to open at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays but will stay open until 8 p.m. through the rest of the summer instead of closing at 4 p.m., officials said.

“People work, so we’re just trying to work with the public,” shelter employee Brittney Glover said. “It’s better for people and gives people more time” to visit and find an animal to adopt.”

About 120 dogs and 30 cats are available for adoption.

Adoption fees for dogs run up to $120 and $115 for cats, which covers vaccinating, neutering and implanting microchips.

The shelter is at 300 Horseblock Rd. in Brookhaven.

In addition to the Thursday hours, the shelter is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Wednesdays. For more information, call 631-286-4940 or visit brookhaven.org/animalshelter. — DEON J. HAMPTON



EAST WILLISTON

‘Peg + Cat’ producer wins an Emmy

East Williston resident Jaclynn Demas has won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding preschool children’s animated program as producer of the popular PBS KIDS “Peg + Cat” math-based adventure series.

Demas, 34, received the honor June 20 during the 41st annual ceremonies held in Los Angeles. Her father, James, was her date.

“I was just a big movie and TV person for as long as I can remember,” said Demas, who grew up in Hicksville. “I’d look at something and wonder, ‘How did they make that?’ As a kid I made a lot of films. I would take my dad’s camcorder and make silly things with my friends.”

Attempts at more serious television production came when Demas attended Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, where she received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a concentration in television production.

Demas’ first television job was as an assistant in the development department at Nick Jr., followed by freelance writing and producing for various departments at Nickelodeon. Her professional credits include Nick Jr.’s “Jack’s Big Music Show,” “Blue’s Room,” “The Wonder Pets!” and Nickelodeon’s “W.A.C.K.”

The mother of two small boys said she became interested in children’s programming after realizing how meaningful it could be.

“Peg + Cat” had been in the works since 2010, though it did not premiere until October 2013, Demas said.

In the show, Peg and Cat always find themselves in the middle of some adventure with a problem that has to be solved with math.

“It’s kind of sophisticated,” Demas said, adding that the audience includes teens and adults though the show is targeted for children ages 3 to 5.

“Everything is hand-drawn and done on graph paper with high level equations burned into the background,” Demas said. “Even the characters are drawn on paper and scanned in a computer to manipulate the animation.”

Most of the production is done in Canada for cost reasons, though the production company, 9 ate 7 productions, is based in Brooklyn.

“We won all the [Emmy] categories we were nominated in,” Demas said. The show also received awards for individual achievement in animation and for performer in an animated series. It has also earned honors at film festivals nationally and internationally.

“It was amazing to get everything because we’re a new show,” Demas said. “I hope we get a second season.” — LISA IRIZZARY



LYNBROOK

Street to be renamed in memory of girl

Lynbrook village officials on Saturday are to rename a local street for Quinn Linzer, a 14-month-old girl who last year lost her struggle against the rare metabolic disorder Niemann-Pick Disease Type A.

Eileen and Brett Linzer of Lynbrook had tried to cram as many experiences as possible into Quinn’s short life, and many Long Islanders were cheering them on.

“The Linzer family’s efforts to give their daughter the opportunity to live the fullest life possible is inspiring,” Lynbrook Mayor William Hendrick said in a statement.

“And their love and dedication ... has brought about an awareness to this incredible rare and tragic disease. This street will be a constant reminder of this beautiful little girl.”

Lenox Street is to be renamed Quinn’s Way during a 10 a.m. ceremony. — SID CASSESE

BABYLON TOWN

Soldier Ride for wounded veterans

The seventh annual Soldier Ride benefiting wounded veterans will take place on Friday in Babylon Town.

The event, a 25-mile bike ride through the town, will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a national service organization which, according to its mission statement, serves “veterans and service members who suffered a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound, coincident to their military service on or after Sept. 11, 2001 and their families.” The organization offers more than a dozen programs focusing on the areas of mind, body and economic empowerment.

According to the town, nearly $575,000 has been raised since the ride began in 2008.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, kicks off from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst at 9:30 a.m. and ends at Overlook Beach on Ocean Parkway.

To register, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/ soldier-ride/community-rides/babylon. Online registration ends Wednesday at 5 p.m. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. at Town Hall.

The registration fee is $60. Those who are active-duty military, an active-duty military family member or a student can receive a discount. Tickets for a post-ride picnic are $10 and available on site before the event begins. — DENISE M. BONILLA

