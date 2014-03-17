Roundup: Civic Saturdays in Huntington, financial aid tips

HUNTINGTON

Board member plans 'Civic Saturdays'

Huntington’s newest town board member plans to hold Civic Saturdays, a monthly meet and greet with residents at local libraries.

Tracey Edwards, elected in November, plans to select a different library in town to visit every few weeks to listen to residents’ questions, concerns and recommendations.

“There are more and more people working and also people with kids who have a lot of things to do, so they can’t find the time to come to town board meetings,” she said. “I thought it would be really good to stay in the communities, to bring myself there.”

Edwards said when she was campaigning, residents would tell her they wanted more access to their town board members, despite town hall’s efforts to vary the time of monthly board meetings.

She said she also intends to continue walking door to door one Saturday a month to meet with constituents.

The next scheduled library sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 22 at the South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., Huntington Station; from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 12 at the Elwood Public Library, 1929 Jericho Tpke., East Northport; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at the Cold Spring Harbor Public Library, 95 Harbor Rd.; from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 3 at the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave.; and from 10 a.m. to noon May 31 at the Commack Public Library, 18 Hauppauge Rd.

For more information, call Edwards’ town board office at 631-351-3175.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Workshop planned on life skills training

The Able Bodies of Believers Alliance Leadership Center will be hosting a job readiness and life skills training workshop tomorrow for hard-to-employ men and women from Hempstead Village.

The nonprofit faith-based community group, the official consultant of the village’s Job and Small Business Referral Center, will host the free event at the Judea United Baptist Church, 83 Greenwich St. from 10 a.m. to noon.

The workshop is to help prepare local residents with or without criminal records who are looking for a second chance. The goal is to help them work within the construction industry, with upcoming local projects such as the downtown redevelopment project with Plainview-based Renaissance Downtowns and Manhattan-based UrbanAmerica Advisors, organizers said.

Topics to be discussed include registration for upcoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration training, apprenticeship program, security referrals and other job referrals. Invited speakers include village officials and representatives from trades and labor unions.

Interested participants are asked to “dress to impress.” No jeans or T-shirts will be allowed. For more information, call Sophia McCreary at 516-493-9840.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

UNIONDALE

Health fair at school set for Saturday

Nassau County Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport); Donald Humphrey, principal of Turtle Hook Middle School; and Maj. Terry Foster, senior Army instructor at Uniondale High School, are sponsoring a free community health fair Saturday in the high school at 933 Goodrich St. from 8 a.m. to noon as part of the school district’s “Parent Activity Day.”

This event will offer health information and options to promote healthy lifestyles.

The day includes a series of workshops to benefit parents with students in the school system in a variety of areas including academic readiness, building self-esteem, healthy cooking and managing household finances.

Applications from health vendors are being accepted for this event.

Interested vendors are asked to respond by Wednesday to reserve a spot.

For more information, call Abrahams’ office at 516-571-6201 or Humphrey’s at 516-918-1300.

— SID CASSESE

HEMPSTEAD

Get tips on seeking college financial aid

Hofstra University will host two free workshops to help parents and students complete the application for college financial aid.

The first seminars will be from 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow at the Student Center, East Multipurpose Room; the second from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Student Center, West Multipurpose Room.

The workshops are provided by Project Grad LI and United Way of Long Island, and students attending the sessions will receive college resource materials and be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

These workshops will help parents and students complete the FAFSA application, which is required when seeking federal and state grants, loans, college scholarships and more.

“The FAFSA process can be overwhelming, and I urge my interested constituents and others to attend one of these sessions,” said Nassau County Legis. Siela A. Bynoe (D-Westbury).

Interested parties should contact Sybil Mimy Johnson at 516-360-7606 or sjohnson@projectgradli.org; or Sandra Mahoney at 631-940-3703 or smahoney@unitedwayli.org.

— SID CASSESE

BALDWIN

Breast cancer screening for free

Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), in conjunction with Nassau University Medical Center, plans to sponsor a no-cost breast cancer screening event Thursday.

The mammography van will be at the Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. On-site nurses and technicians will provide a mammogram, a clinical breast examination and instructions for self-examination.

Patients and their physicians will be notified of the exam results.

The program is open to all Nassau County women age 40 and over. Women covered by insurance, Medicaid or Medicare will have their carrier billed. They must bring their information card and a prescription from their doctor to the screening.

Patients will be responsible for copays charged by their carrier. Women age 50 and older without health insurance will not pay any costs.

Appointments are necessary and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Curran’s office at 516-571-6205.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

MINEOLA / HAUPPAUGE

BJ’s donation helps two LI food banks

Long Island food banks Island Harvest of Mineola and Long Island Cares of Hauppauge have received part of the 15 million pound food donation delivered in the past two years from BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Feeding Communities program.

The donation equates to 12 million meals for the hungry, officials said. This year, Long Island has seen a 25 percent increase in the number of people using food pantries and soup kitchens on a “regular basis,” meaning at least once weekly, said Paule Pachtor, Long Island Cares executive director.

“There is a crisis looming,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, chief executive of Island Harvest. She said she is concerned that struggles with housing, health and unemployment will affect the future of Long Island children.

The two organizations pick up shipments from food banks and deliver them to almost 600 local soup kitchens and pantries throughout Long Island.

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s donations since November 2011 “illustrate that the corporate sector of Long Island really understands the issue of hunger,” Pachtor said.

Until recently, only condiments and canned goods were eligible for donation. Now, fresh food such as meat, produce and milk are being included in deliveries to food banks, officials said.

“We use the rule, ‘If you would eat it, you should donate it,’” said Jessica Newman, executive director for the BJ’s Charitable Foundation.

— SIOBHAN BARTON

WANTAGH

Senior citizens to get free ID cards

Assemb. David McDonough (R-North Merrick) will be partnering with Town of Hempstead Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad and Supervisor Kate Murray in sponsoring a free Senior ID Card Program in Wantagh.

The program will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Wantagh Library, 3285 Park Ave., in Wantagh. All Town of Hempstead residents ages 60 and over are eligible to receive a free senior ID card.

The wallet-sized senior ID card includes a photo and the holder’s personal data, physician’s contact information and emergency contact phone numbers, which could be useful to paramedics in a medical emergency. Allergies and other vital information can also be printed on the cards.

For more information, call McDonough’s office at 516-409-2070.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

OCEANSIDE/ISLAND PARK

Meeting to focus on issues, services

Anthony Santino, Hempstead Town’s senior councilman, will hold an Oceanside/Island Park Town Hall Meeting at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 at the Oceanside Middle School, 186 Alice Ave., so neighbors can learn more about town programs and services, as well as discuss town issues of concern.

“I encourage all residents to attend to learn more about the town’s top-notch programs and services, or report to us a town-related issue of concern,” said Santino.

Among the issues to be discussed, he said, will be the town’s recent extension of fee waivers on Building Department permits and town clerk documents for those impacted by superstorm Sandy.

Representatives from various Town of Hempstead departments will be on hand to answer questions about building permits, sanitation, parks, events and other town programs and services.

— SID CASSESE

BELLMORE

District will host health, career fair

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District has partnered with North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System and the school’s alumni association to host the first annual community Health and Career Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow at John F. Kennedy High School.

More than 50 representatives, including those from various local doctors’ offices, Long Island Crisis Center, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Community Wellness Center and Beyond Fitness will facilitate interactive workshops. Members of the Bellmore EMS will give blood pressure screenings, and EKGs and CPR demonstrations. Fitness clubs will demonstrate various cardio activities, while the Muscle Maker Grill and Madison Smoothies will provide food samples, in addition to the healthy creations of the school’s own gourmet food class.

— Sid Cassese