Roundup: Crab Meadow preservation meeting Thursday

The Town of Huntington is holding its second community meeting about work to protect and enhance the Crab Meadow watershed area and Long Island Sound.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Long Island Sound Futures Fund in 2012 awarded the town a $58,000 grant for the work. Huntington in February 2013 used the grant for a $57,900 contract with GEI Consultants Inc. of Huntington Station.

The Crab Meadow wetlands and beach contain one of the few large area of undeveloped salt marsh on the North Shore of Long Island and is a productive area for finfish, shellfish and crustaceans. The watershed area encompasses more than 3,500 acres and extends south from Long Island Sound in Northport to Bellerose Avenue in East Northport.

GEI is conducting a hydrology study of the watershed area and will draft a stewardship plan to maintain and enhance the environmental quality of the system. The plan will be created with public input and by working with the Crab Meadow Watershed Citizens Advisory Committee, according to town officials.

There are two sessions at The View at Crab Meadow Golf Course Thursday, one from 3 to 5 p.m. and another from 7 to 9 p.m. — MACKENZIE ISSLER

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Creative writers read from their work

Members of Hempstead Town’s Creative Writers’ Workshop will hold a reading of their works on June 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts, 2222 Hewlett Ave. in Merrick.

The workshop’s senior residents “will be sharing their compositions with the community during this presentation,” town Supervisor Kate Murray said. An informal coffee hour will follow the forum.

“The Creative Writers’ Workshop has inspired many artistic seniors to fulfill a lifelong ambition to write over the past 26 years,” said Councilwoman Angie Cullin. “We look forward to publishing an annual journal of these original works -- titled Musings of Maturity XXVI -- later this year.”

Senior residents who aspire to write and develop their artistic abilities are invited to join the group, which meets on Wednesdays at the Merrick Senior Center for the 16-week workshop. For more information, visit toh.li or call 516-485-8100.

— SID CASSESE

ELMONT

Prostate cancer awareness seminar

Assemb. Michaelle C. Solages (D-Elmont) is sponsoring a prostate cancer awareness presentation tonight to reinforce the importance of early screening.

The event will be held at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. The speaker will be a board-certified oncologist trained in external beam radiation therapy and Gamma Knife stereotactic radio surgery.

Early stages of prostate cancer often exhibit no symptoms, officials said. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men.

For more information, contact Solages’ district office at 516-599-2972.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Free animal rabies vaccination clinic

Brookhaven Town plans to hold a free rabies vaccination clinic Saturday.

The event, co-sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, is open to county residents and will provide up to 600 vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vaccinations will be administered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

Dogs must be leashed, and cats or ferrets must be in pet carriers. Residents also may request veterinary care, such as low-cost booster shots and microchipping to help identify pets if they are lost. Dog licenses also will be available.

For information, call the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 631- 286-4940, or visit brookhaven.org/animalshelter. — CARL MACGOWAN

EAST ROCKAWAY

Mobile passport, child ID services

Senior Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony Santino and Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad will host a mobile town hall in East Rockaway on Saturday, as part of the community’s annual Huckleberry Frolic.

The town hall will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at East Rockaway Village Hall, 376 Atlantic Ave.

Santino and Ahmad will be available to assist residents with several town programs and services.

Residents can apply for a U.S. passport by bringing proof of citizenship such as a certified copy of their birth certificate, previous passport or Certificate of Naturalization, and a driver’s license.

The mobile town hall also will offer a child ID program in which children can have their picture and fingerprints taken -- information officials said can be invaluable in the event of an emergency. Parents or legal guardians must be present.

— SID CASSESE

CENTEREACH

‘Hands-only’ CPR training offered

Centereach firefighters are offering classes on “hands only” cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The instruction will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

Hands-only CPR increases a person’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest by up to 50 percent, a news release from the Centereach Fire Department said. The technique involves only chest compressions and does not require rescuers to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to the American Red Cross website.

“By training as many people as possible, more lives will be saved,” Centereach Fire Commissioner Scott Jordan said in a statement.

While full CPR -- including mouth-to-mouth resuscitation -- is the best way to revive a stricken person, hands-only CPR is an effective way of saving a person suffering from cardiac arrest, the Red Cross website reported.

For information, call the Centereach Fire Department at 631-588-8652.

— MACKENZIE ISSLER

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Carmans River zoning hearings

Brookhaven Town has scheduled nine public hearings on proposed zoning changes related to the Carmans River conservation plan.

The hearings will start at 5 p.m. on July 30 at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

Hundreds of residential parcels in Yaphank and Brookhaven hamlet would be rezoned from one-acre to two-acre zoning if the proposed changes are approved by the town board.

The town’s Carmans River Conservation and Management Plan, adopted last year, calls for more restrictive zoning to protect wetlands and curb pollution from septic systems.

The plan also recommended that the town purchase some parcels to block development, or use credits from the state Long Island Pine Barrens Protection Act to encourage developers to build elsewhere in Brookhaven Town.

The town board previously has approved more restrictive zoning on hundreds of other parcels along the Carmans River, which stretches 10 miles from Middle Island to Great South Bay. — CARL MACGOWAN

WEST BABYLON/BAY SHORE

Get rid of unused prescription meds

Suffolk residents will have two opportunities to safely dispose of unused prescription medication.

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) is hosting “Shed the Meds” events in West Babylon on Saturday and in Bay Shore on July 12.

Anyone with unused or expired medication is encouraged to take the medicine to the West Babylon Fire Department at 126 Arnold Ave. and the Bay Shore Fire Department at 195 Fifth Ave. for proper disposal by members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

The Babylon event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Shore event is July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“By properly disposing of household prescription drugs, we can help to keep them out of the wrong hands,” Boyle said in a news release. “By doing so, we also keep harmful materials from damaging our local waterways and water supply.”

Syringes, sharp objects and liquid medication cannot be disposed of at these events.

For more information, contact Boyle’s district office at 631-665-2311.

— SOPHIA CHANG