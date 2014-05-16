Roundup: Day laborers get health-safety help

Immigrant day laborers who gather at a hiring center in Freeport will receive health-safety advice for more than a year under a new program seeking to guide them in obtaining the medical care they need.

Pulse of NY, a Levittown nonprofit that focuses on health care issues, is using a $20,000 grant from the Long Island Unitarian Universalist Fund to cover the cost of the program, which entails sending a bilingual health care expert to meet with workers every other week at the shape-up site known as the Freeport Trailer.

The outreach effort, which started in March and will last 18 months, aims to connect those workers with resources where they can seek treatment; to discuss how they can prevent injuries and to teach them their rights as patients, said Ilene Corina, Pulse of NY’s president.

“We found that people who don’t speak English, specifically the Hispanic or Latino community, either avoid care or are ignored and feel vulnerable,” Corina said, “and they have the right to the same outcomes as everybody else.”

The help is welcome, said Liz O’Shaughnessy, director of CoLoKi, the nonprofit that maintains the trailer.

“The guys that come to the trailer seem to be lost in the system, and they are workers providing valuable service to the local economy,” O’Shaughnessy said. “They need to know how to go about getting help for any injuries they get on the job or just medical care they need in life.”

— VÍCTOR MANUEL RAMOS



KINGS PARK

Farmers market opens Sunday

The Kings Park Farmers Market is slated to open for the season on Sunday.

The market, started in 2011 by Kings Park Civic Association members Aly Elish-Swartz and Anne Marie Nedell, features baked goods, produce and seafood, among others.

“We’re very excited to have the market start up again,” said Elish-Swartz. “It has given back to the community in so many ways by offering locally grown produce, donating fresh produce to the food pantry in Kings Park and hosting a multitude of fundraisers.”

New this year is grass-fed beef from Thera Farms in Ronkonkoma. Past vendors are set to return, including Laurie’s Granola and Kalypso Greek Yogurt, as well as fruits and vegetables from Fink’s Country Farm in Manorville; breads and pies from Blue Duck Bakery of Southampton and Southold; pretzels from Bearberry and plants and flowers from Garden Fusion.

The market’s opening day will also feature acoustic rock band Time Passages and face-painting and arts and crafts for children by Abrakadoodle.

The market will be held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through mid-November at the municipal parking lot, on Route 25A at Church Street, across from the Kings Park Fire Department.

For more information, contact market manager Bernadette Martin, director of Long Beach-based Friends & Farmers Inc., at bmartin@ligreenmarket.org.

— LAUREN R. HARRISON



GLEN COVE

Council OKs $7M capital budget

Glen Cove passed a $7 million capital budget Tuesday night that includes slightly more than $4.6 million of new borrowing.

“We have infrastructure needs, there are a lot of repairs,” Mayor Reginald Spinello said at a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of things in our infrastructure that are aging, and we need to pay attention to that.”

Spinello said the city needs to do more capital spending and will continue to address its infrastructure needs next year.

The largest item is a $3 million ferry terminal building at the waterfront that will be funded with $1.8 million in grants and $1.2 million in borrowing. The ferry terminal is seen as key in a planned mixed-use waterfront development called Garvies Point.

Other large items include $1 million for street improvements, $500,000 for a new water well, $300,000 for park improvements, $350,000 for improvements to the firehouse and $345,000 for sanitation trucks and a dump truck with a plow. Some smaller items include $100,000 to upgrade water meters with radio transmitters, $81,000 for two police vehicles and $60,000 for golf carts.

The city borrows using short-term debt instruments called bond anticipation notes, or BANs, that it typically refinances at a later date with long-term bonds.

The city currently has $38.7 million of bonds and $19 million of outstanding BANs, according to the city comptroller.

— TED PHILLIPS



BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Volunteers sought for Saturday cleanup

Brookhaven officials are seeking volunteers to help clean up the town on Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter, clean roads, rivers and lakes, and revitalize parks during the seventh annual Great Brookhaven Cleanup. It is part of a national cleanup effort that drew more than 2.3 million participants in more than 15,000 communities in 2012.

Supplies such as gloves, trash bags and pickers are available through today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

Individual volunteers or groups may register at the town website, brookhaven.org, or by calling 631-451-8696. Registration ends at noon today.

— CARL MACGOWAN



BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Two members join development agency

Two new members have officially joined Brookhaven Town’s Local Development Corp. and Industrial Development Agency.

Michael Kelly, principal of Kelly Development Corporation of Patchogue, and Martin Callahan III, partner and vice president of National Computerized Agencies in Coram, had been appointed to the unpaid positions by the Brookhaven Town Board.

Kelly, of Stony Brook, and Callahan, of Miller Place, replaced Gasper Celauro and Peter Moloney, both of whom resigned in recent months.

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement that Kelly and Callahan “bring a wealth of real estate development and business experience to the boards of the Brookhaven IDA and Brookhaven LDC.”

The seven-member LDC and IDA, which share the same members and meet monthly, consider and award applications for town economic assistance, such as tax-free loans.

On Wednesday, the IDA accepted applications for assistance for a proposed extended-stay hotel in Ronkonkoma and a planned 74-unit apartment complex in Port Jefferson. Both applications face further review, including public hearings.

— CARL MACGOWAN



CENTERPORT

Jen Chapin returns to perform May 24

Harry Chapin’s daughter, Jen, is coming back to her hometown area to perform a concert to benefit an anti-poverty group founded by the legendary folk music star whose hits included “Cat’s in the Cradle.”

Jen Chapin will perform at 7 p.m. May 24 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Church in Centerport to raise funds for WhyHunger, which her father and Bill Ayres, a former Catholic priest, founded in 1975. Chapin was killed in a car accident on the Long Island Expressway in 1981 at the age of 38.

“It’s truly meaningful for me to perform at this beautiful hometown church on the Long Island Sound, and to play a benefit for WhyHunger there is all the more potent,” said Chapin, who grew up in Huntington and lives in Brooklyn. “Our Lady Queen of Martyrs has held so many memories for me and for many loved ones, and I hope we can gather many old friends for the show to enjoy, and join in the fight for food justice.”

Chapin, who was 10 when her father died, said that returning to the Huntington area strikes a deep chord for her and memories of her father. “I am still very emotionally tied to Huntington,” she said.

Ayres, who is executive director of the Manhattan-based WhyHunger, said, “Carrying on Harry’s legacy through music and activism, Jen’s longtime commitment to WhyHunger has helped us raise tremendous funds and awareness for our work over the years.”

WhyHunger runs a national hunger hotline. Tickets are $25.

— BART JONES