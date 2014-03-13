Roundup: DEC eases process for bulkhead projects

SOUTH SHORE

DEC eases process for bulkhead projects

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a new streamlined approval procedure Wednesday for bulkhead repair and replacement for parts of Long Island’s South Shore.

The expedited permitting process applies to bulkhead projects west of the Robert Moses Causeway in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and is aimed at assisting recovery from damage caused by superstorm Sandy.

The permit will allow removing and replacing functional and legal existing bulkheads in the same location, replacement of bulkheads 18 inches higher in elevation than the existing ones, and limited maintenance dredging in connection with bulkhead replacement.

It does not apply to areas with vegetated tidal wetlands, on the ocean shoreline, the oceanfront of Long Beach Island, or on the barrier island areas of Jones Beach State Park and Robert Moses State Park.

More information is on the DEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/90349.html.

— JENNIFER BARRIOS

KINGS PARK

Input sought on superintendent hire

The Kings Park Board of Education is asking community members to complete an online survey by Saturday to provide input for hiring a new superintendent.

Superintendent Susan Agruso, 62, announced in January that she plans to retire at the end of July.

“We felt it was only fair in receiving community input,” said school board president Marie Goldstein. “Although we didn’t do a survey last time when we were hiring Dr. Agruso, we did have several community meetings ... in an effort to find the best fit for the community.”

The survey includes questions for residents, asking them to rate a variety of qualifications for a superintendent.

The board hopes to appoint a superintendent for the roughly 3,600-student district by early April, Goldstein said.

Agruso joined Kings Park in 2008, after serving as superintendent of Brookhaven’s South Country School district for two years.

The survey is posted on the district’s website at kpcsd.k12.ny.us.

— LAUREN R. HARRISON

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Habitat for Humanity marks 25 years

Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk County celebrates Thursday its construction of 165 affordable homes in the past 25 years.

The gala, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Oheka Castle, honors guests Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association, and Christine Patterson, vice president of Astoria Federal Savings, among others, for their support of the organization.

Habitat for Humanity provides relief in a housing market where more than half of Long Island’s homeowners and renters pay more than they can afford, according to a report released this week from the state comptroller’s office.

“Working folks are unable to settle in Long Island and are leaving,” said Diane Burke, executive director of Habitat in Suffolk. “We need a way to keep them here.”

The organization plans to build 10 new or rehabilitated homes this year, with the help of sponsored donations and volunteer labor, according to a statement.

Walter Mackey, a Habitat homeowner since 1998, recalled his emotions when he was given an opportunity to afford a mortgage.

“It was like winning the lottery,” he said.

Mackey was so enthusiastic about the organization that he joined the staff as a site supervisor in 2006. He was to attend the gala.

Habitat of Suffolk built its first home in 1987 for a single mother in Riverhead, according to its website. For more information, visit habitatsuffolk.org.

— SIOBHAN BARTON