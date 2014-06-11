Roundup: Dumping focus of forum

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez will host a second health and legal forum Wednesday night to discuss ongoing resident concerns surrounding a widespread dumping probe within the Town of Islip that has spread into the Town of Babylon.

The “What’s next for our children?” forum will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the auditorium inside the Brentwood Public Library, where residents will hear the most recent updates on Islip-owned Roberto Clemente Park, which has been closed since April 23, as well as several other sites being probed by Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Spota, who launched a criminal investigation in early April, has said asbestos, heavy metals, pesticides and petroleum products have been found in what is now believed to be 50,000 tons of debris dumped inside Roberto Clemente Park since last June.

More than one dozen health and legal experts and town and county elected officials are invited to attend. For further information, contact Martinez’s office at 631-853-3700.

— SARAH ARMAGHAN

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BRENTWOOD

Writing workshop for Spanish speakers

A free weekly writing workshop series in Spanish is launching this summer in Brentwood by Herstory Writers Workshop, or La Historia de Ella, for Long Island women to write and share their experiences.

The first session starts Thursday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Public Library and will run through the summer, with hopes to keep it ongoing depending on funding supplied by the National Endowment of the Arts, said Serena Liguori, the workshop’s advocacy and justice program director.

Writing experience is not necessary and all women are welcome. Topics focus on mothering issues, immigration, domestic violence, work-life balance, the separation of families, and anything that relates to being a primary Spanish speaker, Liguori said.

“We have a unique methodology in a way in which we approach the writing in a very focused way,” Liguori said. “It’s about developing your own life story to make others empathetic to what you’ve been through in a way that gives the women a feeling of empowerment.”

Herstory Writers Workshop, a Centereach-based not-for-profit, has offered free community workshops in Spanish over the past 10 years in Bay Shore, Farmingville, Hempstead, Patchogue and Southampton.

For more information or to register, email info@herstory writers.org or call 516-376-1566.

— SARAH ARMAGHAN



HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Trustees OK $720G for police officers

The Hempstead Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved a total of $720,700 in salaries for five midlevel village police officers, many who are filling vacancies.

The board voted 5-0 at a meeting last week to approve the promotions and salary changes. Sgt. Lonnie Johnson and Sgt. Mark Kirichenko were promoted to lieutenants to fill two vacant positions at salary of $153,419 each. Det. Jeffrey Larssan was promoted to sergeant to fill a vacant position at a salary of $139,571.

Kevin Galvin was designated a detective sergeant, at a salary of $146,474. Melba Fong-Lee was designated detective at a salary of $127,817, after having worked 18 months in the detective position.

The Hempstead Police Department has 121 police officers who patrol the village of about 54,000 residents, which has one of the highest crime rates on Long Island, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. More than $22.42 million of the village’s current $75.81 million budget for fiscal year 2014-15 is geared toward police costs.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM