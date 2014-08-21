Roundup: East Hampton Town meeting to address helicopter noise

East Hampton Town will be the site of a special meeting this month to hear mounting complaints about noise resulting from intensifying helicopter traffic over the East End.

The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the LTV studio in Wainscott.

Hundreds of East End residents railed against the rising air traffic to East Hampton Airport at three meetings earlier this month in Southold, Shelter Island and Southampton.

East Hampton Town officials said helicopter traffic to its town-owned airport is up 44 percent this year.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said in a news release that the town scheduled the special meeting after learning a “large number of East End residents” were planning to attend a regular town board meeting Thursday.

“Such a turnout will leave many people without seating, standing in the entryway and outdoors,” Cantwell said. “In order to adequately host the number of people who wish to address the town board, we are inviting residents of the North and South Fork to attend the special meeting” at the more spacious studio.

Cantwell added that town officials “welcome comments from East Hampton residents and from our neighbors on the East End concerning the impact of aircraft noise” and “urge their attendance” at the meeting. — WILL JAMES

BABYLON

Village tennis courts shut for renovation

Babylon Village’s tennis courts will close tomorrow for resurfacing that is expected to last a month, Trustee Carol Amelia said.

“This is a complete renovation,” she said. New nets and posts will also be installed at the six hard courts near Park Avenue.

The total cost will be about $170,000, she said. That is higher than earlier estimates but still represents a savings because highway department employees will do some of the work.

The United States Tennis Association is considering a grant application from the village to cover part of the cost.

Village residents can play at the high school courts on North Carll Avenue until school starts on Sept. 3, Amelia said. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER

BABYLON

Veterans treated to pancake breakfast

A state senator plans to host a free pancake breakfast for veterans in Babylon on Saturday.

Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) is hosting the second annual event, which is open to all military veterans and their families in the 4th Senate District.

The Veterans Appreciation Pancake Breakfast, according to a statement, is Boyle’s way to “personally say thank you” for veterans’ “dedication, commitment and service to our country.”

Boyle and his staff are expected to be “flipping and serving” the pancakes, the statement said.

The breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 94 at 22 Grove Place in Babylon.

Boyle suggests that those interested in attending RSVP by calling his office at 631-665-2311. — DENISE M. BONILLA

GLEN COVE

Holocaust center expands its outreach

Starting next month, the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County plans to host students, professionals and community groups seeking to learn “the history of the Holocaust and its lessons” at the center’s new Claire Friedlander Education Institute, an expanded educational program at the mansion that houses its museum in Glen Cove.

The increased outreach will be made possible through a donation in excess of $1 million from the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation, named after a Holocaust survivor who lived on Long Island. The funding was partly used to transform what had been second-floor offices into four classrooms — with interactive whiteboards — that will serve as meeting space.

While more than 22,000 students participate in its programs every year, the center expects to reach more students and teachers taking part in professional development programs and law enforcement officers looking to learn the community’s history. The center’s offices were also moved to another section of the building with some of the funding.

The grant “will expand our capacity to reach students across Long Island and in the New York metro area,” said Tracy Garrison-Feinberg, the institute’s director. The institute’s programs, she said, aim to counter “the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism, bullying and other manifestations of intolerance.”

Center officials will lead a tour of the expanded facility and hold an opening ceremony on Sept. 21, starting at 1 p.m. at the mansion at 100 Crescent Rd.

The event is open to the public, but notice of planned attendance is requested at 516-571-8040. — VÍCTOR MANUEL RAMOS



MANHASSET

Day devoted to kids learning to be safe

The seventh annual “Kids Safety Day” is planned Sept. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mary Jane Davies Park, 201 Plandome Rd., Manhasset.

Participants will be taught lessons in fire, beach, pool, bike and Internet safety. They will move through safety stations and public safety zones provided by the Nassau Police Department. Members of the Lakeville Fire Department will also be present with a fire truck and smokehouse, which the children can walk through and explore.

Also featured will be giveaways, arts and crafts and face painting.

“This event is such a wonderful opportunity to learn about safety while having a good time,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We are so lucky here in North Hempstead to have the ability to collaborate with law enforcement, the local government, and the community in order to provide our children and parents with the knowledge to keep them safe.”

“Nothing is more important than our children’s safety,” added Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, who is co-hosting the event. “This event goes a long way to ensuring our children are educated on ways to remain safe in public and in their own homes.”

For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311 or visit northhempsteadny.gov.

— LISA IRIZARRY



NEW HYDE PARK

Hospital mobile van checks heart health

Free heart health screenings are scheduled Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herricks Community Center in New Hyde Park.

Sen. Jack M. Martins (R-Mineola) and St. Francis Hospital are teaming up to bring the hospital’s Community Mobile Outreach Van to the center to provide cardiovascular screenings which will include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure check and a blood test for cholesterol and diabetes. Participants will also receive information about what they can do to reduce their risk of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men and women, with one out of every four deaths due to heart disease.

Anyone age 18 and older is welcome. No registration or appointment is necessary.

The center is at 999 Herricks Rd. For more information, call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924. — LISA IRIZARRY



BABYLON

Tuna Club hosting kids’ Snapper Derby

The Babylon Tuna Club’s annual children’s Snapper Derby starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Babylon Village Dock. The event, open to children 12 years of age and younger, is free and fishing equipment will be provided.

Prizes, including bikes and items donated by Babylon Village merchants, will be given for biggest fish caught and highest total weight caught, said club board member Andy Buglione. “Everybody will go home with something,” he said.

The derby, which drew about 100 young fishing enthusiasts last year, ends at noon. Hot dogs and ice cream will be served afterward.

The dock is at the end of Fire Island Avenue. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER

GLEN COVE

Prayer walk to urge peace amid turmoil

A multi-faith “prayer walk” in Glen Cove on Sunday will seek peace and healing as the world reels from turmoil in Ferguson, Missouri and the Middle East, the organizer said.

“We wanted to bring about a religious emphasis of the need for prayer, that healing and hope and peace starts with God,” said organizer Rev. Roger C. Williams, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Glen Cove.

Williams said a Jewish congregation and another church will join the walk and he has approached other faiths and churches as well.

“The whole climate globally where we are having so much turmoil has inspired this,” said Williams who cited the conflict in Gaza, the killing of a journalist in Iraq, and Ferguson, where the police killing of an African-American teenager sparked days of protest.

The walk participants will gather near the intersection of School Street and Cottage Row at 2 p.m. and walk south to the village square at Glen Street. Williams and others will lead prayers at the village square, and the walk is expected to end at 3 p.m. — TED PHILLIPS