Roundup: EMT training effort to counter drug ODs

EMT training effort to counter drug ODs

The Long Beach Fire Department will participate in a new state program to train emergency medical technicians to administer drugs designed to counter the effects of opiate overdoses.

The December program will train technicians to administer Narcan, a drug used to treat heroin overdoses, city officials said. Most of the fire department’s emergency medical technicians are volunteer members of the department, city officials said.

“EMS providers are frequently the first to arrive at the scene of an overdose, putting them in the best position to administer this time-sensitive, lifesaving intervention,” City Council President Scott J. Mandel said in a statement.

The training is part of a voluntary state program, city officials said.

All of the city’s advanced life supporters, who have gained a higher certification level than emergency technicians, are already trained in administrating Narcan, city officials said. — PATRICK WHITTLE

Trustees give the OK to breach tax cap

Trustees of the Village of Farmingdale have authorized breaching the tax cap, although they expect the fiscal 2015 budget to stay below the limit.

“We have no intention of going over the cap,” Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said after Monday’s vote, adding that village officials vote to exceed the cap every year as a precaution.

“There’s a penalty if you go over the cap and you don’t vote ahead of time,” he said.

The state tax cap generally restricts tax levy increases to the lesser of 2 percent or the rate of inflation. Farmingdale’s current budget raised the tax levy by 2 percent. Taxes made up $3.6 million of the village’s $5.6 million budget this year.

Farmingdale is expected to propose its budget by March 20, likely hold a hearing in April and adopt it by May 1, village administrator Brian Harty said.

Ekstrand said that despite the heavy snow, the village held the line on snow removal costs by working out shift schedules with the Civil Service Employees Association that kept down overtime costs. Village officials expect capital costs to be lower next year because they bought two trucks this year and do not plan similar big purchases in fiscal 2015, Ekstrand said. — TED PHILLIPS

Proposal to begin charging fee for gym

Babylon Town has proposed charging for use of the Town Hall Annex gym.

Other recreation fees and permits would not change under the proposal the Town Board will take up after an April 8 public hearing.

Town spokesman Kevin Bonner said the $50-per-hour fee for use of the Annex gym is aimed mainly at volleyball and basketball leagues.

“We’ve seen an uptick over the last few years of for-profit leagues using the facility,” he said. “It’s appropriate for them to pay some sort of cost for using the building when they’re not town programs.”

The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Town Hall. -- NICHOLAS SPANGLER