Roundup: Entries sought for car show

Supervisor Kate Murray announced Tuesday that Hempstead Town is accepting entries for its ninth Seaside Spectacular Collectors Car Show on Sept. 20.

The show will feature cars, awards, live music and gifts for participants from noon to 4 p.m. at Town Park Point Lookout, town officials said. Collector car check-in is from 10 a.m. to noon.

There is no charge for spectators, and parking is free.

This show is sponsored by Merrick Collision and Towing and Merrick Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler and Ram of Wantagh.

First-, second- and third-place award plaques can be won in 15 categories.

“For classic car collectors and enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than a lovely day at a beautiful beach-side park with hundreds of vintage cars to enjoy,” Murray said. “Now’s the time to ... [enter] and reserve your space at Long Island’s premier car show.”

Categories include classics, antiques, American and foreign favorites and the best of popular time periods. The car show participants are the judges, voting on the 15 categories and for best in show.

Also, dashboard plaques and other gifts will be given to the first 400 cars of the show.

There is an entry fee of $10, for car owners, who can preregister until Sept. 17. They can also register on the day of the event day, but space is limited, said town officials.

The rain date is the next day. Applications can be obtained by visiting the town’s website at toh.li or by calling 516-812-3496. — SID CASSESE

HUNTINGTON

Smoking ban focus of public hearing

The Huntington Town board has scheduled a public hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 to discuss banning smoking at the town’s eight beaches.

Town officials cite public health, medical research and published studies as part of the their desire to protect the health and welfare of those who use the town’s beaches. Currently, smoking is banned in town playgrounds, officials said.

“People have a right to be free from secondhand smoke whether they are in a restaurant, airplane or on a beach blanket,” said town board member Mark Cuthbertson, sponsor of the hearing resolution.

He said the measure would exempt parking lots. Criticism about the law going too far is not warranted, he said.

“Some would argue that it does not go far enough and would criticize us for allowing smoking in the parking lots,” Cuthbertson said. “This strikes a balance by allowing smoking at the facility but not forcing you to move your beach blanket because the people near you are lighting up.” — DEBORAH S. MORRIS

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Roadwork will cost $2M more, town says

Brookhaven will spend $2 million more than anticipated to repair and rebuild municipal roads.

The town board last week unanimously amended a bond resolution to increase from $14.5 million to $16.5 million the amount needed to widen reconstruct or resurface various roads.

District 3 Town Councilman Kevin LaValle sponsored the resolution and said the funds to fix up the roads came from canceled bonded projects.

“The roads are improving every day,” said LaValle, representing communities such as Lake Grove, Centereach and Selden. “With the resources we have, we have to continue improving them.”

The original bond resolution was adopted in December. Last week’s measure was approved in a 7-0 vote. — DEON J. HAMPTON

BRENTWOOD

Town encourages summer recreation

Brentwood residents are encouraged to sign up for summer activities that the Town of Islip has developed as an alternative to the closed Roberto Clemente Park.

The town is urging residents to take advantage of programs such as basketball, arts and crafts, and transportation at the town’s other parks.

Registration is underway at the Brentwood Recreation Center at 99 Third Ave.

Clemente Park was closed indefinitely in April after the discovery of thousands of tons of toxic debris found dumped inside the park. The Suffolk County district attorney’s office is investigating the dumping there and at three other town sites.

The recreation programs include free transportation to sites such as the Bay Shore Marina spray park and the Casamento Pool in West Islip, according to the town. Brentwood residents are eligible for reduced rates to the facilities as well as free indoor pool recreation at Brentwood High School.

For more information, call the town’s Parks and Recreation Department at 631-224-5404 or visit www.townofislip-ny.gov. — SOPHIA CHANG

NORTHPORT

Event to offer help for veterans in need

The Northport Veterans Affair Medical Center is hosting an event next month that will provide veterans who are homeless, or those at risk of becoming so, an opportunity to sit down with several social service agencies to talk about what’s available at the VA and in surrounding areas.

The event, “Stand Down,” will include more than 55 agencies that provide such services as housing, legal, dental, education, substance abuse and mental health needs, according to a VA statement.

The event is Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the VA Medical Center’s gymnasium. This is the biannual event’s fifth year.

“Our hearts break at the thought of an individual who served our country being homeless or at risk for becoming homeless,” said Philip Moschitta, director of the VA Medical Center, in a statement.

“Getting those individuals connected with all the services we offer here at Northport VAMC as well as the many resources available through our community partners is a good way to work toward ending veteran homelessness,” Moschitta said.

The event will also promote local food banks, HIV/AIDS awareness, Red Cross support and health/nutrition services.

Attendees will also have access to lunch, haircuts, personal hygiene products and other pantry items. — MACKENZIE ISSLER

HUNTINGTON

Animal shelter seeks food, other supplies

A pet supplies drive to benefit Little Shelter Animal Adoption Center in Huntington is underway.

The shelter needs pet food, cat and dog toys, kitty litter, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, paper towels, garbage cans and bags, AA batteries, bedding and pet treats, officials said.

Little Shelter, established in 1927, is one of Long Island’s oldest no-kill animal shelters. It provides medical care and rehabilitation, and a spay and neuter program, as well as adoption services.

Arleen Leone, special programs manager at the shelter, said the facility is still recovering from superstorm Sandy’s impact.

“We are a nonprofit that is maintained entirely through donations raised from the community,” Leone said. “Anything that the community can bring that we don’t have to buy helps because the monetary donations then go to the animals’ medical care, which is where we spend the most money.”

Donations can be made at the shelter, 33 Warner Rd. in Huntington, Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., and on weekends from noon to 5 p.m. For more information about the shelter and its services, or to adopt a pet, call 631-368-8770. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS

MALVERNE

Nassau families invited to health day

Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano, Assemb. Brian Curran, (R-Lynbrook), Hempstead Councilman Anthony Santino and Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald plan to host a Free Kids Health Day on Saturday, Sept. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Farm at Grossmans, 480 Hempstead Ave.

Nassau residents are invited to come with their families to participate in a day of healthy cooking classes, juicing stations, hula hoop classes, yoga classes, dental screenings, vision screenings, grow your own herb garden stations, jump rope tournaments, family hip-hop sessions, a child ID program, yogurt stations and pony rides.

“This Kids Health Day is a great opportunity for parents to get their children involved in healthy and fun activities while learning how to lead a healthy lifestyle,” Mangano said.

Best known among other sponsors of the event is the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, call Curran's district office at 516-561-8216.

— SID CASSESE

PORT WASHINGTON

Concerts to feature Persian singer Pouya

Pouya, a Persian singer, is expected to perform at one of North Hempstead’s free summer concerts next month in Port Washington.

The 8 p.m. event is to be held at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Rd., on Aug. 24. The town is partnering with the Great Neck Park District to host the concert.

A free bus service is available, with buses scheduled to leave from several Great Neck synagogues at 6:45 p.m.: Mashadi Temple, at 54 Steamboat Rd.; Ahavat Shalom, 130 Cuttermill Rd.; and at 7:05, from Great Neck House, 14 Arrandale Ave. Pickup at the Roslyn Long Island Rail Road station, at Lincoln and Railroad avenues in Roslyn, will occur at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and concertgoers can park for free after 5 p.m.

— SCOTT EIDLER

PORT JEFFERSON

Town OKs contract for emergency alerts

Port Jefferson residents soon will be able to receive emergency alerts and other information about events occurring in the village.

The Village Board on Monday agreed to a contract with Emergency Communications Network, of Ormond Beach, Florida, to install the company’s Code Red emergency alert system. The contract is worth about $3,600 annually.

Residents who sign up for the service on the village website, portjeff.com, will be able to receive alerts via phone, email and text messages. Alerts will notify residents about storms, police activity and road closures.

The alert system may be available later this week, village officials said.

Code Red also is used by the Town of Huntington, the Village of Amityville and Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

In other business, the village board approved a $99,886 contract to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Village Hall.

The board also approved a $4,900 contract to repair the roof of a Department of Public Works building at 88 North Country Rd. — CARL MACGOWAN