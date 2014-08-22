Roundup: Firemen's Fair set for Labor Day weekend

GREENLAWN

Firemen’s Fair set for Labor Day weekend

The Greenlawn Firemen’s Fair is scheduled for three days over the Labor Day Sunday.

The fair opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 and continues Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 starting at 6 p.m. The fair will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 31 but reopens at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1. Admission is free.

Some of Long Island’s top bagpipe and brass bands will kick off festivities Aug. 28 with a parade at 7 p.m. through Greenlawn.

The fairgrounds are behind the firehouse on Boulevard Avenue across from the Greenlawn Railroad Station. Started in 1906, the fair has been canceled only once — in 1917 — because of the influenza epidemic.

The unofficial end-of-summer festivities will feature food, firetrucks, a merry-go-round and raffles with a grand prize of a 2014 Dodge Journey Crossover.

For more information, call 631-261-9103.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

YAPHANK

Restored historic home reopens

The newly restored Swezey-Avey House in Yaphank will formally reopen to the public during an open house celebration on Aug. 23.

The event, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the pre-Revolutionary War house, at Main Street and Yaphank-Middle Island Road, will double as a celebration of the Yaphank Historical Society’s 40th anniversary.

The historical society leases the house from the Town of Brookhaven, which owns the structure. The society holds meetings there and intends to host exhibits of historical artifacts.

Brookhaven bought the two-story, white-shingled house after the 1963 death of its last occupant, Dr. Sarah Swezey. The town restored the exterior in recent years.

Society volunteers have restored the house’s interior using original building materials and period furniture donated by descendants of the Swezey family.

The family had occupied the house since the late 1700s, when Christopher Swezey purchased the sawmill on Yaphank’s upper millpond and named it Swezey’s Mill.

A Victorian porch was added in 1843, and later Gilbert Swezey built a white picket fence that still stands on the property.

— CARL MACGOWAN

OYSTER BAY

LIRR line will switch to vans for triathlon

To accommodate the annual Oyster Bay Triathlon on Aug. 23, the LIRR plans to offer passenger van services to substitute the trains between the Locust Valley station and the Oyster Bay station.

The 8:25 a.m. eastbound train from Penn Station will end at Locust Valley, and the vans will take commuters to Oyster Bay.

The 8:20 a.m. and the 10:20 a.m. westbound trains from Oyster Bay will also be replaced with vans that will make all the same stops to Mineola as necessary and allow passengers to transfer to other trains.

The triathlon will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park with a half-mile swim across the Oyster Bay Harbor followed by a 15-kilometer bike race through the villages of Oyster Bay, Laurel Hollow and Cove Neck.

The event will end with a 5-kilometer run through Mill Neck and Brookville to the Planting Fields Arboretum and back to Roosevelt Park.

The 5k run will intersect with the LIRR right of way at Larabee Avenue and at West Shore Road.

For more information, customers can visit the MTA website.

— PRISCILA KORB

NORTHPORT

VA center to host town-hall meeting

The VA Medical Center in Northport is hosting a town hall meeting next month for veterans, family members and veterans advocates.

Department of Veterans Affairs officials are looking for feedback on operations and recommendations for the agency’s programs.

The meeting takes place Sept. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the medical center’s building 5 auditorium, 79 Middleville Rd.

Medical Center officials, veterans, and veteran service organization representatives will be at the meeting. Congressional members and other community partners are also being invited, officials said.

The meeting is intended to provide Long Island veterans a forum and for VA officials to listen to the thoughts and ideas about the agency’s care in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, VA officials said. The meeting is one of many being held nationwide.

It is open to the public. For more information, contact the VA Public Affairs office at 631-261-4400, ext. 2991

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

MANHASSET

Program to help with college applications

Parents and students tackling the college application process can get help from the “Navigating Your Way Through the College and Financial Application Aid Process” program scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Manhasset Library, 30 Onderdonk Ave.

A representative from the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation plans to give parents and students tips about applying for college admission and the different types of college financial aid and scholarships that are available. Information packets will also be available to take home, and parents and students will have the opportunity to ask questions.

State Sen. Jack M. Martins (R-Mineola) is sponsoring the program. For more information, call his office at 516-746-5924

— LISA IRIZARRY

RIVERHEAD

Walk to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s disease Resource Center, a Bay Shore nonprofit, hopes to raise $50,000 during its third annual walk along the waterfront in downtown Riverhead on Aug. 23.

The organization provides support and services to families caring for Alzheimer’s patients on Long Island.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Sea Star Banquet Hall on Main Street in Riverhead. Opening ceremonies start at 10 and the walk starts at 11.

Those who raise $100 or more can enjoy a clambake, a buffet lunch and access to the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

Last year, 220 people, including 18 teams, raised more than $30,000, the organization said.

— WILL JAMES

HUNTINGTON

Boating restrictions for lighthouse fest

Boating safety measures are being stepped up in Huntington for the annual Lighthouse Music Fest on Saturday, Aug. 30.

A 5-mph speed limit will be imposed within half a mile of the Lighthouse in Huntington Harbor. The speed limit will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A safety zone will be established around the Lighthouse to keep vessels clear of the dock and rocks and to protect swimmers in the vicinity. Increased patrols in the area will also be conducted during the event.

Last year, the town board sought and gained approval of a special resolution to set a temporary 5-mph speed limit for a 1-mile radius around the Huntington lighthouse during its yearly music festival to help control crowds. Similar measures were put in place for the Fest in 2012.

That followed the death of three children on July Fourth 2012 when a 34-foot boat the children were in capsized following a fireworks display in Oyster Bay Harbor. The accident happened after the boat, and dozens of others at the event, created dangerous conditions while attempting to leave simultaneously to avoid an approaching storm.

A map showing the area affected by the speed restriction can be downloaded here.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

HEMPSTEAD

Community schools workshop planned

A Community Schools workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Judea Baptist Church at 83 Greenwich St.

“Find out how Community Schools have proven successful at engaging parents, improving academic results, and providing much-needed services to students and families. Learn how we can implement this model in your district,” said the news release from the Alliance for Quality Education.

Experts at the workshop will include Barbara Gross from the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Zakiyah Ansari from the Alliance for Quality Education in New York State and members of the NYC Coalition for Educational Justice, the release said.

For more information, call 516-714-3878.

— SID CASSESE