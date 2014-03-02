Roundup: Greenhouse grant, sports swap

HUNTINGTON

Sports equipment swap to help charity

Town of Huntington residents can participate in a sports equipment swap that will benefit a local charity.

From March 6 to March 28, Huntington residents are asked to bring gently used hockey, baseball, soccer, lacrosse and figure-skating equipment to a drop box at the Dix Hills Ice Rink to receive a voucher.

Then on March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., those residents can bring the voucher to the ice rink to shop, swap and socialize with fellow Huntington athletes. Residents unable to donate equipment can shop for equipment by donating $5 for each item purchased.

“It’s a great opportunity to pass on gently used equipment that your children have outgrown,” said town board member Susan Berland, sponsor of the event in coordination with the Huntington Youth Council. “Ice skates, lacrosse sticks, all sports equipment is very expensive, this is a chance for someone else to get use out of it.”

The Huntington Youth Council will donate proceeds to a Town of Huntington charity to be determined, Berland said.

The Huntington Youth Council, founded by Berland, is made up of students from every public high school in Huntington. They meet twice a month to discuss issues that affect community youth and plan events to engage their peers in local issues. For information on the sport swap or the organization, call T.J. Hatter in the office of the town board at 631-351-3018. -- Deborah S. Morris

ISLIP TOWN

Zoning change OK for medical office

The Islip planning board has unanimously approved a change-of-zone application to build an 11,000-square-foot medical office building in Bay Shore.

The medical office building, to be built by 250 East Main St. LLC., will replace a laundry and empty lot at Montauk Highway and Mowbray Avenue near Southside Hospital. The parcel, which had been zoned part business and part residential, will be zoned business.

The board held a public hearing on the change-of-zone application this past October, where residents said they were worried about a proposed curb cut creating traffic on Mowbray Lane.

Keith Brown, lawyer for the applicant, said the plan has been changed to accommodate residents’ concerns.

“The curb cut along Mowbray Lane, since we were last here, has been eliminated and all ingress and egress for the property will occur on Mowbray Avenue, which you recall was a very large concern by residents who lived on Mowbray Lane,” Brown told the board at the meeting at which it voted Wednesday.

Planning board chairman John Schettino asked Brown about exterior lighting. “The lighting will be shielded from the residents in the back?” he asked. Brown replied, “absolutely.”

The board also unanimously approved modifying deed covenants and restrictions on the Ferrell Gas site on Fifth Avenue and Spence Street in North Bay Shore to allow the storage of propane tanks and trucks on the property. Board member Michael Kennedy recused himself from that vote. -- Sophia Chang

ALBERTSON

$250G grant to add two greenhouses

North Hempstead’s Clark Botanic Garden will gain two new greenhouses after receiving a $250,000 state grant.

The town plans to construct a 40-by-60-foot structure that will be divided equally into two greenhouses. One side will be kept warm, the other colder, said town spokesman Ryan Mulholland.

The greenhouse already on the grounds will remain, he said.

Assemb. Michelle Schimel (D-Great Neck) secured the grant from the Dormitory Authority of the state of New York, town officials said.

The 12-acre garden, founded in 1969, lost many of its trees after superstorm Sandy, causing the garden to be closed for about six months. It officially reopened in April. -- Scott Eidler

SHELTER ISLAND

‘Macbeth’ fundraiser to help homestead

The characters from “Macbeth” will entertain an audience on Shelter Island on March 7 and 8 as the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church turns into a stage for a two-night fundraiser for the not-for-profit Sylvester Manor, the 1652 homestead that has been in the same family for 11 generations.

The manor, once a slave plantation and Shelter Island’s most historic site, is not able to handle large audiences indoors. The actors will work around the audience, going in front of them, above them, and behind them as they put on the play.

Director Drew Foster put on “Much Ado About Nothing” this past summer in the church. Tickets, $20 for adults and $8 for students from 8 years old to college age, are available by calling the Manor at 631-749-0626 or from its website: sylvestermanor.org.

Because of its murders and other violent themes, the producers do not recommend Macbeth for children under 8. -- Mitchell Freedman

NORTHPORT

Candidates night on March 11

Northport residents will have the chance next week to meet and question candidates in the upcoming village election.

The Northport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates Night at 7 p.m. on March 11 at the American Legion on Woodside Avenue.

Incumbent Mayor George Doll is running on the Pilot Party line, facing Joseph Sabia of the Citizens Party.

Incumbent Justice Paul Senzer of the Justice Party is running against Brian Trodden of the Law & Order Party.

Incumbent Henry Tobin of the Quality of Life Party and Ian Milligan of the Citizens Party are running for the two open village board seats.

The event is expected to start with statements from the candidates, followed by questions from the audience. The election is March 18. -- Mackenzie Issler

LOCUST VALLEY

Forum set on cleanup of former marina site

The state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to hold a hearing Monday on a proposed cleanup of former site of the Mill Neck Marina in Locust Valley.

The state wants the soil to be clean enough to allow for single-family homes to be developed on the 1.4-acre site. The plan is to remove surface and subsurface soil from 60 percent to 70 percent on the waterfront site at the end of Hernan Avenue at Oak Neck Creek. A marina where boats were stored, maintained and fueled operated on the land for nearly 50 years until closing in 2001.

The site has been designated as a “Class 2” Superfund site, meaning the contamination significantly threatens public health or the environment and requires action. Soil samples taken at the former marina in 2011 found hazardous levels of copper, mercury, arsenic, zinc and lead.

The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Locust Valley Public Library. The agency plans to accept public comments through March 24.

Paul DeOrsay, executive director of Friends of the Bay, said his environmental group will be at the hearing to question the time frame and funding for the cleanup and the impact of future development. The marshy area is important to the life cycle in Oyster Bay Harbor, he said.

“It would be nice to keep that in good health so it keeps contributing to the rest of the bay and the sound,” DeOrsay. -- Ted Phillips