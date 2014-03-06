Roundup: Hempstead earns award for financial reports

HEMPSTEAD

Town earns award for financial reports

Supervisor Kate Murray announced yesterday that Hempstead Town has for the 10th consecutive time earned the “Excellence in Financial Reporting Award,” from the independent and nonpartisan Government Finance Officers Association for the 2012 fiscal year.

“I’m thrilled that the GFOA’s respected independent accounting professionals are recognizing our town for a 10th straight year,” Murray said in a statement from her office. “The honor represents dedication to transparency, accountability and forthrightness in fiscal reporting.”

The GFOA issued the award upon receiving the town’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

“At Hempstead Town, we pride ourselves on being fiscally responsible, while remaining committed to providing top-notch government services and programs,” Murray said. “I’m proud that the GFOA, for a decade now, has recognized our town for sound financial practices and responsible budgeting.” — SID CASSESE

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Anti-bias task force to be reactivated

Brookhaven Town plans to reactivate its anti-bias task force, Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said.

The town “will be reinvigorating our anti-bias task force. Discrimination has no place in Brookhaven Town,” Romaine said during his annual State of the Town address at Town Hall on Tuesday.

“You are not welcome if you do that in Brookhaven Town,” he added. “This should be a town where all should be welcome.”

Suffolk County officials have asked towns to establish or reactivate the task forces, which educate residents about diversity and respond when bias incidents are reported.

Brookhaven was one of several Suffolk towns that did not appear to have an active task force, said the Rev. JoAnn Barrett of the county Inter-Faith Anti-Bias Task Force. A town spokesman said the town’s task force was active.

Suffolk reported 117 hate crimes in 2012, the second highest number of any county in the state. — CARL MACGOWAN

LONG BEACH

Planner gets award from Irish institute

Long Beach City Planner Megan Porter has received a National Planning Award from the Dublin-based Irish Planning Institute.

Porter was part of a team that worked on a project called “GreensPace Corridor: A Centre of Excellence -- A Place of Resilience” about downtown development and sustainable infrastructure. She lives in Long Beach and has worked for the city since last year.

The Irish Planning Institute gives out several awards every year that are designed to highlight successful urban and rural planning.

Porter’s project “displayed the very best attributes of a youthful and fresh approach in meeting planning challenges,” the jury citation said.

Porter completed the project while a student at University College Dublin in Ireland. She holds a degree in regional and urban planning from the university.

She said would like to apply the concepts of her project to her work in Long Beach.

“We are looking to evaluate zoning, transportation, economic development, hazard mitigation, and a number of other factors,” Porter said. — PATRICK WHITTLE

GLEN COVE

Dry cleaner’s site is subject of hearing

The state plans to hold a hearing at City Hall on March 19 on the environmental cleanup of the site of a former dry cleaning company in Glen Cove.

Improper disposal of chemicals at the Ronhill Cleaners, a commercial dry cleaning company that operated at 71 Forest Ave. from 1963 to 1993, contaminated the soil and groundwater with tetrachloroethene, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Prolonged exposure to the chemical may lead to increased risk of liver damage and certain cancers, according to the state health department.

The site, now used by a shoe store, is designated as a “Class 2” Superfund site that represents a significant threat to public health or the environment.

The remediation plan would remove 250 cubic yards of contaminated soil, enhancing an existing soil vapor extraction system and injecting additives into contaminated areas of groundwater. A 30-day public comment period on the state’s plan runs through March 28. — TED PHILLIPS

RIVERHEAD

Recovery house gets permit to operate

Riverhead officials have approved a special permit which will allow Mainstream House, a recovery facility for men dealing with alcoholism or drug abuse, to operate a seven-bedroom house at 755 E. Main St., across from Riverhead Town Hall.

The agency, which operates three recovery houses in town, will be moving into a building previously used as an office by the town building department. The 10 existing parking spaces are considered adequate to serve the facility.

Under the permit restrictions, the building cannot be used by more than 13 residents. The use fits under downtown center office district zoning, and under the federal Fair Housing act, the residents are considered a single family.

The board approved the permit Tuesday by a 5-0 vote. — MITCHELL FREEDMAN