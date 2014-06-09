Roundup: Huntington convenience store gets zoning OK

HUNTINGTON

Convenience store gets zoning OK



The Huntington Zoning Board of Appeals has approved a 3,492-square-foot convenience store for the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue.

The building at 733 Park Ave., is currently Oakwood Car Care Center. The owner of the building, Joe Colamussi, through his company 733 Park Ave. Realty Corp. and 727 Park Ave. Realty, had sought variances for such things as parking and a special use permit for operating a freestanding convenience store in a commercial zone in the application before the ZBA.

The ZBA approval, filed May 30, allows Colamussi to apply to the planning board for all required approvals and to the department of engineering services for building permits to convert the repair shop to a convenience store.

Colamussi’s plan also calls for him to raze a home he owns north of the building and use a portion of that property for 20 parking spaces.

The remainder of the lot will be used as a 25-foot-wide landscaped buffer to adjacent homes to the north. The town’s planning department had said the proposal required 24 parking spaces based on the size of the building, but the attorney for Colamussi argued that because only 2,531 square feet of the building will be used as a store, only 19 spaces were needed. The rest of the building will be used for storage and an indoor loading and unloading dock.

The ZBA approved Colamussi’s applications with conditions, including no tractor-trailer deliveries at any time and box truck deliveries during nonpeak hours. Garbage pickup must be during daytime hours. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS

ISLIP

Youth enrichment programs offered

The Town of Islip is offering a variety of summer programs aimed at child development and delinquency prevention through Youth Enrichment Services, the town’s Youth Bureau community agency.

Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can enroll in half-day or full-day programs -- including violence/gang/bullying prevention, cultural arts, work readiness skills, youth and family counseling, leadership and community service, leisure time activities, anti-bias, and tutoring and homework help. The programs will take place at sites in West Islip and Bay Shore, and additional sites may become available, according to the town.

For older children in grades 7 through 9, field trip-based events dubbed Summer Fun will include activities such as roller skating, health and wellness, bowling, ice skating, art and music, parks and walking clubs.

Youth Enrichment Services programs seek to provide academic enrichment, physical fitness, art and music education, cultural exposure and character building.

For more information about the programs, registration and costs -- which can run as little as $2 per hour -- contact Youth Enrichment Services at 631-587-5172, ext. 307, email summer@yesnews.net or visit www.yesnews.org.

Inquiries about other Islip Town Youth Bureau programs can be made by calling 631-224-5320 or by emailing youthbureau@townofislip-ny.gov. — SARAH ARMAGHAN

VALLEY STREAM

Incinerator out; new transfer site planned

Mayor Edwin Fare has announced that the village’s more than 50-year-old, 160-foot incinerator has been removed from the sanitation department’s Arlington Yard.

He also said plans are being made for a state-of-the art transfer station later this year at the same site “at a possible cost of about $2 million. We’re still in the planning stage.”

The incinerator had not been in use since 1978, but the offices there had been used into the early 1990s, he said.

The extensive work in bringing down the incinerator, and the ensuing cleanup, has been under the direction of the Gramercy Group, a demolition firm in Westbury, Fare said. “We have had careful monitoring of air and dirt before, during and after the process of removing the incinerator,” he said. “Everything ... has been within strict [Department of Environmental Conservation] guidelines.” — SID CASSESE

FIRE ISLAND

Casting call: Learn to fish at free clinic

Learn how to fish at the beach at a free surfcasting clinic this summer.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a free surfcasting clinic Wednesday on Fire Island.

The clinic will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Point Wilderness Center, through the DEC’s I Fish New York program and the U.S. National Park Service.

“Long Island shores offer a wide variety of recreational opportunities for the entire family,” DEC regional director Peter Scully said in a news release. “Surf casting can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience that can create lifelong memories. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the fantastic natural resources Long Island has to offer.”

Free loaner fishing rods and tackle will be available for use. The clinic will start with basic fishing instruction on local fish species, fishing regulations and surfcasting techniques. No license is needed for the event.

Participants should be at least 10 years old. Call I Fish New York at 631-444-0283 to register in advance. — SOPHIA CHANG

