Roundup: Huntington Senior Center wired, youth registration scheduled

HUNTINGTON

Senior center gets Wi-Fi upgrade



The Town of Huntington Senior Center is completely wired. The facility’s wireless Internet system was recently upgraded to get Wi-Fi.

Town board member Mark Cuthbertson said that over the past year, he met with numerous senior groups throughout the town who wanted to know when the wireless Internet systems at the 423 Park Ave. facility was going to be enhanced to make it easier and faster to connect online via mobile devices.

About three weeks ago, using equipment already on hand, the system was upgraded, he said.

“They wanted their Wi-Fi, so we did what we could,” Cuthbertson said. “With many seniors living on a fixed income, anything we can do at the local level to provide seniors with quality and cost-effective programs or services is a worthwhile investment.”

He said the upgrade did not cost additional taxpayer money.

In recent months the town has accepted 20 tablets for the senior center through a Department of State program administered by the Suffolk County Office of the Aging.

For more about this program and others offered through the town’s Senior Center, call the Senior Center hotline at 631-351-3253. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



HUNTINGTON

New recreational programs for teens



Huntington teens have some new recreational programs this summer.

There’s a Friday night bowling program at AMF Commack Vets Lanes and teen recreation night at Jack Abrams STEM magnet school in Huntington Station.

“When I decided to run for office, I made a list of things that I want to accomplish when elected,” said town board member Tracey Edwards, who is spearheading the programs. “I want to make sure that we expand youth programs sponsored by the Town. I want to make sure that programs are affordable and convenient for working families.”

Starting June 6, kids can Roll Into Summer at the AMF Commack Vet Lanes, 2183 Jericho Tpke. There is a $50 registration fee that includes two games of bowling, rental bowling shoes, PAL tee shirt, a slice of pizza and a soft drink for eight weeks.

Friday Night Teen Recreation Night at Jack Abrams STEM magnet school started May 30 for eight weeks. Teens will be able to play basketball, volleyball and double dutch. There is a $25 registration fee.

Edwards said she worked closely with the Police Athletic League and the Second Precinct to bring these programs to fruition. “I feel it is important to bring our youth together with local enforcement to create positive interactions with the police,” Edwards said. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



AMITYVILLE

Swimming, sailing sign-ups June 11-13

Registration for Amityville’s swimming and sailing programs will be held June 11-13 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Village Court Room and June 30 and July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the beach.

The programs are for village residents only. Minimum age for swimmers is 4; sailors must be 8 and pass a swimming test. Sailing has a $150 fee per child. Swimming has a $35 fee. The family fee for three or more children is $100.

Lessons start the first week of July and run through Aug. 8. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER



SMITHTOWN

Youth bureau offers character classes



The Smithtown Youth Bureau plans to offer two free summer programs to help young children develop positive character traits and skills to ward off strangers.

The character education and stranger awareness classes, which were piloted last summer for the first time, will start again in July, bureau executive director Kelly DeVito said.

“We got a great response .?.?. It’s something that helps elementary school kids build skills such as assertiveness and how to be respectful of the community,” she said. “We want them to have a solid foundation when they’re younger of instilling kindness, but also standing up for themselves if they’re in a dangerous situation.”

The program for K-2 students will be held from 3 to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 9-Aug. 13. For grades 3-5, the program will be held from 3 to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 8-Aug. 12.

Each afternoon starts with the children learning the six pillars of character, including respect and citizenship. After a short break, the lesson moves on to building confidence to say no to strangers.

“They can leave if someone approaches them,” DeVito said. “They don’t have to be polite.”

Participants will meet in the community room at Horizons Counseling & Education Center, 161 E. Main St. in Smithtown.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis for groups typically comprising 12 to 15 students. For more information, contact Lisa Belli at lbelli@tosgov.com or 631-360-7595. — LAUREN R. HARRISON



BABYLON VILLAGE

Resurfacing of tennis courts scheduled



Resurfacing of Babylon Village tennis courts is scheduled for this summer, Mayor Ralph Scordino said.

Bids are being sought now for what Scordino said could be a $100,000 effort to resurface six hard courts near Park Avenue and install new nets and posts.

Residents, schools and the village’s summer recreation program for children use the courts, but Scordino said they are in “terrible condition” and marred by cracks.

“For the last couple of years we’ve been trying to Band-Aid them, but they need to be redone,” he said.

Trustee Carol Amelia is seeking grant assistance from the United States Tennis Association to cover part of the cost.

Bids for the project will be opened Thursday at Village Hall. Scordino said work will start as soon as possible after selection of a contractor. - NICHOLAS SPANGLER



SEAFORD

Tackapausha cleanup set for Saturday



The Seaford Wellness Council will be sponsoring its 10th annual community cleanup of Tackapausha Preserve June 7.

The cleanup event will start at 9 a.m. and correlates with the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day 2014 celebration being conducted across the United States that same day, organizers said.

This year, the cleanup will focus on the northern section of the preserve that extends between Clark Street and Jerusalem Avenue. Volunteers will gather at the Lakeview Avenue and Clark Street entrance for assignment and instructions, organizers said.

The Seaford Chamber of Commerce, the Seaford Lions Club, the Seaford High School’s Key Club and the Friends of Tackapausha are expected to participate, organizers said.

The preserve is a historic 84-acre sanctuary of oak forests, ponds and streams, small mammals and scores of bird species.

The preserve’s 3,000-square-foot museum reopened in April 2012 after being closed for almost eight months. The museum underwent $300,000 worth of renovations, with funds from the county’s environmental bond act.

For more information about the cleanup event, visit the council’s website at seafordwellness.com or call 516-384-8536 — AISHA AL-MUSLIM