Roundup: In Glen Cove, GOP outraises Dem political committee

GLEN COVE

GOP outraises Dem political committee

The Glen Cove Republican Committee raised $18,250 in the first half of the year, campaign finance filings show.

The Glen Cove Democratic Committee raised $200 during the same period, from Jan. 11 through July 11. Filings were due to the state Board of Elections on July 15. The Republican committee filed a week late because it was waiting for documents from the bank, its treasurer John Hanley said. The Democratic committee filed on time.

The biggest donors to the Republican committee were the North Shore Republican Committee, which gave $2,500, and Syosset-based Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc., which gave $750.

The committee spent $20,243. Its biggest expenses were $6,940 to the Metropolitan, a catering hall; $5,000 to the Nassau County Republican Committee, and $3,275 to Friends of Reggie Spinello. The committee had $2,097 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

The Democratic committee’s sole contribution was $200 from Ann Famigliette, chairwoman of the Glen Cove Democratic Committee. The committee spent $346 on a phone bill, memorial flowers and bank fees. The committee had $5,617 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. — Ted Phillips



GLEN COVE

City OKs bond issuer for local nonprofits

The Glen Cove City Council last week approved the creation of a new local development corporation to issue bonds on behalf of nonprofits.

The issuer, called the Glen Cove Local Economic Assistance Corp., plans to issue between $10 million and $12 million of tax-exempt bonds on behalf of the Regency at Glen Cove, an assisted-living facility on School Street.

The city would not be liable for the debt.

“The purpose of this LDC is to issue bonds and to give a mortgage recording tax exemption for not-for-profits in Glen Cove,” Milan Tyler, a partner at Phillips Lytle LLP who serves as counsel for the Glen Cove Industrial Development Agency, said at a City Council meeting last week.

IDAs had regularly issued bonds on behalf of nonprofits for civic facilities, but that authorization expired in 2008. Since then, many municipalities have created LDCs to fulfill that role.

“Virtually every other municipality with an IDA in the state has formed one of these to fill in the gap,” Tyler said.

The LDC would be open to the public in the same way as the IDA, Tyler said. “Because this is a public agency, it would be subject to FOIL and it would be subject to the open meetings law,” he said. — Ted Phillips



QUIOGUE

East End Hospice will add inpatient facility

East End Hospice, a nonprofit organization that cares for the terminally ill, broke ground on its new inpatient facility in Quiogue on Friday.

The Kanas Center for Hospice Care will consist of connected one-story buildings containing eight rooms for patients, as well as a spa, library, sunroom, gardens and common areas.

The $8 million project is expected to be completed next fall, with almost all costs covered by individual donations and pledges, nonprofit officials said.

The project is planned for six acres overlooking the Aspatuck River in Quiogue, the wooded hamlet between Westhampton Beach and Quogue villages.

“This is a long-awaited day for us and our patients and their families,” said Priscilla Ruffin, chief executive of East End Hospice. “This will not be just a building, but a symbol of a caring philosophy. It will be a peaceful place where people will spend their final days comfortable and with dignity.”

Roger Ferris + Partners, an architectural firm, unveiled designs for the project last week.

The center is named for John and Elaine Kanas, the project’s lead benefactors.

East End Hospice cares for patients at their homes and in assisted living facilities. — Will James



HUNTINGTON

Board increases fees for boat storage

It will be a little more expensive to store boats in Huntington this winter.

Town spokesman A.J. Carter said the town only has winter wet storage at Mill Dam, but a resolution passed July 15 gives the town flexibility to expand the program to the town’s two other marinas.

The Huntington Town Board unanimously approved the fee change.

For town residents, the fee has increased by $3 to $19 per foot for those who sign up for storage before Sept. 1. Nonresidents and residents who sign up after Sept. 1 will be charged $20 per foot, a $1 increase from last year, according to town documents.

The fee changes were recommended by the Harbors and Boating Advisory Council, Carter said.



There are about 100 spaces at Mill Dam, and the fee hike was due mostly to a cost-of-living increase. — Mackenzie Issler



5th Awareness Day parade starts Sept. 6

The 5th Huntington Awareness Day Parade steps off Sept. 6.

Starting at 11 a.m., participants will march down New York Avenue in Huntington Station from West Hills Road to the pedestrian plaza at Olive Street.

A fair will be held until 5 p.m. in the municipal parking lot on New York Avenue between Railroad and Church streets.

Grand marshals will be Chris Algieri, WBO light welterweight champion; Korean War veteran Anthony Mastroianni, a former Huntington Republican chairman and Suffolk County public administrator; and Thomas Jerideau, former chairman of the town’s Mass Transit Citizen’s Advisory Council, member of the Huntington African American Task Force, the Huntington Station Revitalization Task Force and, for the past 21 years, a member and chairman of the Town’s Board of Assessment Review.

The fair will include performances by local artists and booths offering crafts and services.

For more information, go to huntingtonawareness.org or email to Jarvis762vanderbilt@aol.com. — Deborah S. Morris



SMITHTOWN / MINEOLA

PSEG efficiency plan to be open to public comment

PSEG’s first “long-range” efficiency plan will be open to public comment next month during two days of hearings in Smithtown and Mineola, the state Department of Public Service said in a news release.

The Utility 2.0 Long Range Plan was submitted to the state on July 1, and is meant to help with energy efficiency, reliability and lower utility costs.

The agency plans to give its recommendations to the Long Island Power Authority board by November, and LIPA officials are expected to act on the plan by December, according to the news release.

Comments presented at the hearings will be considered when the department draws up its recommendations, James Denn, a spokesman for the state Public Service Commission, said.

“Someone might say ‘I want you to look into x,y,z,’ and we’ll take that into consideration," Denn said.

LIPA does not have to follow the department’s recommendations, he said.

The four hearings will start with by an information session, during which PSEG and DPS staff will describe the plan and respond to questions.

Information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with public comment hearings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Smithtown on Aug. 19, and in Mineola on Aug. 20. — Khloe Meitz



BABYLON

‘Abundant’ tuna for annual tournament

The Babylon Tuna Club’s Tuna Tournament will run Aug. 7 to 10 this year, and organizers say it could be one of the busiest because of unusually favorable water conditions.

“The Gulf Stream has come into the Hudson Canyon with an abundant stock of tuna,” said Jim O’Rourke, a club board member, referring to the ocean canyon about 110 miles off the coast. “They’re biting day and night now.”

O’Rourke, of Babylon Village, said he expected 20 to 30 boats to enter, most of them from South Shore harbors from Freeport to Bayshore.

Fishermen compete in inshore, day boat and overnight categories. Kevin Cunningham took the biggest tuna last year with a 247.6-pound Big Eye aboard the Emily Sara, earning a $3,600 prize.

Entry is still open. For more information, visit babylontunaclub.com. — Nicholas Spangler



ISLAND PARK

Volunteers to build playground Friday

More than 200 volunteers from the Village of Island Park, JetBlue, American Express and KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit helping children get an active play life, will build a new playground for more than 500 local children and families on Friday at Landgraf Park on Waterford Road, village officials have announced.

The design is based on children’s drawings from a special design event held in June.

“This park is another example of the post-Sandy revitalization in the village,” said Mayor Michael McGinty. “It will help our children laugh, play and create great memories.”

Saturday’s event, at 184 Waterford Rd., will run from 8:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for about 2:30 p.m.

In 2012, superstorm Sandy devastated Island Park, bringing floodwaters to almost all homes and businesses. — Sid Cassese



HEMPSTEAD

LI Council of Churches gets $50G grant

The Long Island Council of Churches has received a $50,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation to purchase food for Long Islanders in need.

Officials from the Hempstead-based council said the grant enables the organization to provide emergency food assistance to Long Islanders.

“We’re extremely grateful for The Walmart Foundation’s support that allows us to provide seldom-donated food items for seniors and others with special nutritional needs such as low-salt, low-fat and dietetic foods and supplemental drinks,” the Rev. Tom Goodhue, executive director of the council, said in a news release. He said the grant will help the organization purchase baby items, such as wipes, infant formula, and diapers.

Wally Merna, manager of the Freeport Emergency Food Center, said in the release that he has seen a rise in visitors whose “SNAP benefits have been cut,” referring to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed millions of low-income families and individuals. “They used to come once a month, and now they're coming more often.” Merna said the center continues to aid Long Islanders recovering from superstorm Sandy, which hit Long Island almost two years ago.

The council said in 2013 it provided food for 23,365 Long Islanders, with 210,285 meals. — Scott Eidler