Roundup: KidStock heads to North Hempstead

The Town of North Hempstead is hosting the popular children’s music festival, KidStock, on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington.

Nationally acclaimed musical entertainment will be featured at the fourth annual free event that will wrap up the town’s summer festival season.

“KidStock is a terrific opportunity for young families to bring their children out and enjoy world-class musical entertainment,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said.

Special guest Tim Kubart from the Sprout Channel TV’s “The Sunny Side Up Show” will introduce bands that play a blend of folk, rock, Kid Pop and Kindie Rock. The musical lineup is highlighted by Grammy nominees Brady Rymer and The Milkshakes, and Tim and the Space Cadets.

Musical interludes will be provided by Rock City, an interactive program presented by Bach to Rock, which introduces young children to musical instruments.

Additional activities include arts and crafts and face-painting.

Make sure to bring picnic blankets or beach chairs. Call 516-869-6311 for more information.

— LISA IRIZARRY



NEW CASSEL

Street named for Marvin L. Johnson Sr.

The North Hempstead Town Board has passed a resolution giving Maplewood Drive in New Cassel the honorary name of Marvin Leon Johnson Sr. Way to pay tribute to a late resident who some in the community called the “mayor” because of all the things they said he did as a public service.

Johnson, one of four brothers who grew up on Maplewood Drive, died at age 48 on May 16 of pneumonia. He worked for a sanitation company and also for Commercial Concrete Corp. and Deer Park Sand and Gravel, but his passion was music and helping others, his younger brother Ivan said.

“My brother did things to uplift the community,” said Ivan Johnson, who asked the board for the honorary naming of the street. The 43-year-old Coram resident said Marvin was a disc jockey who through that work “helped the community by using music in a positive way,” teaching young people from the community how to be DJs.

Johnson said Marvin would also give parties for returning military personnel and was simply there for anyone who might need something.

“If you needed him in the community you just had to ask him,” Johnson said. “Even if he was at his worst, he would give you his best.”

He said his brother, a father of four, was also known for the daily words of inspiration he sent out on Facebook to about 3,000 followers.

“It sounds like Mr. Johnson was quite an inspiration to his family, to the community, and to all of us,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said when the board unanimously approved the measure Tuesday night.

— LISA IRIZARRY