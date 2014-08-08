Roundup: LIE now has 10 pullover areas

The state has completed six new law-enforcement “pullover areas” along the Long Island Expressway, providing additional space for police to conduct traffic stops, according to the Cuomo administration.

The LIE now has 10 such areas, created after Nassau County Police Officer Michael Califano was struck and killed in 2011 during a routine traffic stop. The first pullover areas were built in 2013. Each area widens the road shoulder 10 feet for a 250-foot-stretch.

Cuomo said the pullover areas make the LIE “safer for those who enforce the rules of the road." — YANCEY ROY



RIVERHEAD TOWN

Environmental study of EPCAL plan done

A Riverhead Town consultant has completed a massive environmental study of plans to develop the Enterprise Park at Calverton.

The study’s completion marks a crucial step toward the town’s goal of subdividing and developing the former Grumman Corp. property, known as EPCAL, into a sprawling commercial and industrial site.

“It’s a monumental subdivision, and what this subdivision can mean to Suffolk County and the East End of Suffolk County -- I don’t know if people even understand what we’re about to undertake,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter said in an interview Thursday.

“It could change the economy of Suffolk County,” he added. “It’s that large.”

The town plans to allow building on 600 acres of the 2,300-acre site and preserve the rest. The property contains ecologically sensitive wetlands.

Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc., a planning and engineering firm, delivered the roughly 1,000-page study, which examines how the site’s complete build-out would affect the environment, to Town Hall last Friday, Walter said. It is available on the town’s website.

The town board set a public hearing on the study on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The town will accept written comments until Sept. 15. After that, the town board can vote to adopt the study and begin subdividing and marketing properties, Walter said.

Riverhead is counting on land sales at EPCAL to help close a multimillion-dollar budget gap looming in future years. Walter said he believes the site could be worth $100 million, and could grow into a major economic engine for eastern Long Island.

— WILL JAMES



NASSAU COUNTY

Centers tackle storm recovery questions

A Storm Recovery Resource Station, staffed by representatives of various area governments and entities, will be available Friday and the following two Fridays at a different site each time, according to New York Rising officials.

Questions can be asked about NY Rising, flood insurance, consumer affairs, banking and finance, mental health, mold remediation, permit procedures identifying people in need or disaster case managers.

Staff will be from Long Beach, Freeport, the towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay, Nassau County, New York State, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and various support agencies.

Today’s station will go until 9 p.m. at the Long Beach Boardwalk at Riverside Boulevard.

On the 15th, the station will be the same time at the Freeport Recreation Center at 130 E. Merrick Rd.

The third station will be from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.

— SID CASSESE



SOUTHOLD TOWN

Board to facilitate affordable housing

The Southold Town Board has set a public hearing for a law meant to make it easier to build affordable housing.

The board voted 6-0 to hold a public hearing on Aug. 26. The law would allow developers for the first time to build “tenant occupied” affordable housing where the owners do not live on-site, and simplify the process for determining the allowed density of a proposed affordable-housing development.

Councilman Robert Ghosio said it’s meant to promote the construction of housing for employees of local businesses and other workers, and help the town retain its young people. “For people starting out in Southold Town, it’s very, very difficult,” he said.

The board held the vote during its annual meeting on Fishers Island, the remote island off Connecticut where residents have been fighting to increase a year-round population that some said has dwindled below 250.

Fishers Island residents spoke in favor of the law and spoke throughout the day about the need for affordable housing on their island. The law would apply townwide.

“The island is kind of at a critical point in time in terms of being able to sustain a year-round community,” said Karen Loiselle Goodwin, the principal and superintendent of the island’s K-12 school, which has 71 students. She said teachers struggle to find housing on the island. — WILL JAMES



ISLIP

Incentives draw companies to town

Two Long Island companies have been awarded financial incentives by Town of Islip council members to move the businesses within town borders.

Above All Store Fronts Inc., which manufactures aluminum composite panels and windows, will soon move from its 17,000-square-foot Patchogue operation to a 45,679-square-foot space it plans to purchase at 50 Gilpin Ave. in Hauppauge, town officials said. The relocation will bring work outsourced out-of-state to a new $4.5 million facility expected to be completed by March.

The $4.5 million project is expected to add 12 jobs within the next two years to the current staff of 63, officials said. The company, founded 22 years ago and headed by president John Cashel, stands to benefit from as much as $31,500 in mortgage recording tax savings and $1.2 million in sales tax relief, town officials said.

Computer network and service business Island Tech Services LLC plans to leave its 3,000-square-foot grounds in Yaphank for a 10,000-square-foot building at 980 Second St. in Ronkonkoma, town officials said. Up to 25 high-tech jobs are expected to be added within the next two years in addition to its current 17 employees, who are expected to move to the new building in November. The total investment of the project -- including, but not limited to, the building purchase, rehab, machinery and equipment -- is $1.5 million.

Island Tech Services LLC has been given up to $14,175 in exemptions on mortgage recording taxes and up to $9,143 in sales and use tax relief, officials said.

Both projects are subject to a public hearing and final approval by the Industrial Development Agency board.

More than 3,500 jobs have been retained within the town and about 350 created since 2012 as a result of IDA deals in Islip, according to Councilman John C. Cochrane Jr. — SARAH ARMAGHAN



WEST BABYLON

Legion post to host veterans’ info center

A veterans’ information center is opening at American Legion Sgt. John Sardiello Post 1634 in West Babylon, said Joseph Regina, the post’s second vice commander.

“There will be information on benefits, hospital care and other resources,” he said, adding that “If I can’t help them, I know where to send them.”

The center will be staffed Saturday mornings and at other times by appointment. For more information, call the Post at 631-669-3931. The Post is at 10 Bruce St.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER



LONG ISLAND

Grants to assist with disaster prep

North Hempstead Town and Patchogue Village each received $7,500 from Adelphi University to expand emergency preparedness capabilities.

Through a grant from the Center for Health Innovation, the municipalities will gain training from the center, its associated experts, and funds for staff time for expanded emergency preparedness activities.

“So many jurisdictions are stretched on their budgets,” said Meghan McPherson, the center’s coordinator, in an interview. “If we’re able to provide a modest amount of funding for someone to focus on this and steer the community, that’s a win.”

The competitive grant was open to Long Island municipalities’ emergency organizations.

“With a modest investment, we can make a major difference in the resiliency of our communities,” center director Elizabeth Cohn said in a news release.

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in the news release, “Resiliency training for our Town’s emergency management personnel is critical to alleviating the effects of future disasters here in North Hempstead.”

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said in the release that post-Sandy flooding was “unprecedented ... I look forward to working with Adelphi University to help fine tune our emergency preparedness plan.” — SCOTT EIDLER



UPTON

Camp for girls with engineering interest

A camp for girls interested in engineering will take place next week at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

The camp is open to girls entering sixth, seventh and eighth grade in the fall and is sponsored by the nonprofits Girls Inc. of Long Island and the Long Island Matrix of Science and Technology, along with Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Workshops will introduce students to the latest breakthroughs in engineering and participants will use hands-on experiments to explore the capture, transmission and storage of renewable energy, such as biofuel and solar energies. The girls also will tour Brookhaven National Lab facilities and meet research staff.

The camp runs from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $100.

Transportation will be provided from the following locations: Central Islip High School, South Ocean Middle School and Riverhead Middle School. To register, contact program coordinator Samantha Marciano at 516-724-6633 or smarciano@girlsinclongisland.org. — DENISE M. BONILLA