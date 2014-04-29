Roundup: Lindenhurst chooses superintendent; Islip seeks marina guards

LINDENHURST

Principal tabbed as new superintendent

The Lindenhurst school district has chosen a new superintendent.

The school board on Thursday voted 7-0 to name Lindenhurst High School Principal Daniel Giordano as the replacement for Superintendent Richard Nathan, who is retiring at the end of the school year. The announcement brought thunderous applause from the audience at the meeting and Giordano told the crowd he is looking forward to the new job.

Board president Donna Hochman said there were 12 candidates for the position, noting in a statement that the board is “confident that his experience with and knowledge of the community will contribute to his success in the position.”

Giordano received a three-year contract at a starting salary of $210,000 per year. Nathan, who will remain in the position until June 30, was paid $220,000 annually.

Giordano has been principal since 2002 after serving as assistant principal since 1997. He also served as head principal of the Western Suffolk BOCES Summer School in Dix Hills.

He previously was a band director for the Huntington and Levittown school districts and has been a trustee with the Albertson Fire Company for 37 years.

Giordano has a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University, and a professional diploma in educational administration and master’s degree from LIU Post.

Nathan said the district will start a search for Giordano’s replacement at the high school.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

ISLIP TOWN

Guards sought to keep eye on marinas

Islip is seeking to hire guards to patrol the town’s marinas at night, from late May through September.

The pay ranges from $10 to $11 per hour, based on the shift. Hiring preference will be given to town residents, and applicants must be willing to undergo state security guard training that the town will provide, and obtain a state security guard license.

Application forms can be found at townofislip-ny.gov.

— SOPHIA CHANG

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Bank gives grant to boost tree planting

The Town of North Hempstead has received a $20,000 grant, largely to fund tree plantings in New Cassel.

The grant from TD Bank, part of its TD Green Streets Grants Program, will also fund training for residents in tree planting.

The town received a “Tree City USA” designation by the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizing its tree management program, officials said Friday.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilwoman Viviana Russell joined elementary school students at Swalm Park in New Cassel for ceremonial plantings. Those plantings will aid the town’s goal of beautifying areas of the hamlet, Bosworth said.

— SCOTT EIDLER

EAST END

Preservation fund revenue on the rise

Rising real estate values in the Hamptons helped revenues of the East End’s Community Preservation Fund surge by 8 percent in the first quarter of 2014, officials said.

A 2 percent tax on most real estate transactions in the five East End towns funds the Peconic Bay Region Community Preservation Fund, which the towns tap to preserve and maintain open space.

The fund raised $21.85 million in the first three months of 2014, compared with $20.23 million in the same period in 2013, according to Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

Most of that revenue came from transactions in Southampton and East Hampton, which have accounted for a combined $19.53 million in revenue this year.

“Generally speaking, both Southampton and East Hampton towns over the last two years have recovered very nicely from the recession,” said Thiele, who sponsored the legislation that created the fund in 1998.

The median home price in the Hamptons hit $880,000 in the first quarter of 2014, up 19 percent over 2013, according to reports by the appraisal firm Miller Samuel and the brokerage Douglas Elliman.

The Community Preservation Fund raised $95.43 million last year, making 2013 its second most successful year after 2007.

The tax is set to expire in 2030.

— WILL JAMES

ISLIP

Charity sets free May picnic in Brentwood

An Islip food charity is hosting a free picnic for residents in Brentwood on May 17.

The second annual Islip Food for Hope community picnic, to be held at Ross Memorial Park on Brentwood Road, will run from noon to 2 p.m. The charity is also holding a food drive during the picnic to accept edible and money donations for distribution to Islip-area food pantries.

Event organizers said they also hope the picnic highlights problems of food insecurity and hunger in the area.

Attendees should bring a blanket to sit on.

For more information about the picnic and volunteer opportunities, visit islipfoodforhope.org or call 631-786-3419.

— SOPHIA CHANG