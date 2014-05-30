Roundup: MacArthur Airport to showcase famous local athletes

Travelers to Long Island MacArthur Airport can now take a look at Islip’s most notable athletes while in transit.

The Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame unveiled a permanent exhibit at the Ronkonkoma airport Wednesday, focusing on more than a dozen famous athletes from the area.

“We tried to highlight some of our Islip Town residents that are in our hall of fame,” said Edward Morris, executive director of the Sports Hall of Fame.

The exhibit features photos and information about 16 athletes, including former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who dominated sports at East Islip High School.

James “Buddy” McGirt was a Brentwood native who went on to win boxing championships in the light welterweight and welterweight classes.

Other featured Islip notables include Tommy Black, the longtime Central Islip High School football coach, and Fred Biangardi, the Islip High School baseball coach — “the winningest coach in New York,” Morris said. The exhibit is in the Southwest Airlines terminal, and Morris plans to expand and update the selection over time.

— SOPHIA CHANG



SAG HARBOR

District: Bond rating to save $345,000

The Sag Harbor School District says a bond rating upgrade will save an estimated $345,000 in payments related to capital projects voters approved last year.

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the district’s bond rating to Aa3 from A1 last week. It cited “strong management,” a “large and wealthy tax base” and a history of community support for tax increases.

The district said it is its first-ever bond rating upgrade.

Moody’s said the upgrade pertains to the district’s $9.1 million in outstanding debt. Sag Harbor School District Business Administrator John O’Keefe said that debt is related to building repairs, bus purchases and other expenditures. Those bonds will mature between 2015 and 2022, he said.

O’Keefe said the upgrade will also lower interest payments related to two capital projects, totaling $9 million, which voters approved in November.

One project involves renovations at Pierson High School and Sag Harbor Elementary School. The other involves installing synthetic turf on high school athletic fields. Those bonds will mature in 15 years, O’Keefe said. The upgrade will save the district $330,000 on interest and $15,000 on bond insurance over the lifetimes of those bonds, he said.

— WILL JAMES



BALDWIN/FREEPORT

Businesses offer discounts tomorrow

Nassau County legislators Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) and Dave Denenberg (D-Merrick), the Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the Freeport Chamber of Commerce have joined to encourage residents to support their local businesses tomorrow.

More than 50 small business owners in Baldwin and Freeport are participating in “Shop Local Saturday” with many offering 10 percent to 20 percent discounts. Businesses include retail stores, restaurants and those providing special services and entertainment.

To view and print out the flier listing all of the businesses and what incentives they have to offer during the one-day event, visit Curran’s website at www.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/Legis/LD/05/index.html. For more information, call Curran’s office at 516-571-6205.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



EAST ISLIP

Event to help dispose of unused medication

Residents can safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medication at a “Shed the Meds” event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Exchange Ambulance of the Islips is collecting medications at its headquarters at 190 Carleton Avenue in East Islip.

The event is sponsored by County Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore), the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, East Islip Drug and Alcohol Coalition, Exchange Ambulance of the Islips, the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation and Youth Enrichment Services.

“Day after day, be it an overdose, a party gone wrong, a burglary or a shooting in our communities, we are reminded of the scourge of substance abuse which all too often begins in our own medicine cabinets,” Cilmi said in a release. “I am urging residents to join me in disposing of their outdated medications. This is such a simple, yet effective way of each and every resident doing their part to help stop drug abuse.”

— SOPHIA CHANG



PATCHOGUE

30 nonunion village workers to get raises

Nearly 30 nonunion Patchogue village employees from departments such as building and code enforcement will receive 2 percent raises starting next month.

The move, decided in a 6-0 vote Monday night at a village trustee meeting, follows the raise schedule municipal union workers agreed to last year.

“We treat the nonunion workers just like the union workers,” Mayor Paul Pontieri said after the meeting.

The new wage increase, which covers a combined 28 part-time and full-time employees, is for recreation, cleaning, code enforcement and public safety workers, building inspectors and employees in the treasurer’s office.

The pay increases are effective June 1 through May 2015.

Wages range from $15 per hour for building department employees to the village clerk, who will earn $80,000 annually.

“We want to be able to have our nonunion workers have the same advantages as union workers,” trustee Lori Devlin said.

— DEON J. HAMPTON



NASSAU COUNTY

Forums planned on housing, community

Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), in partnership with the Nassau County Office of Housing & Community Development, will host three seminars focused on housing finances and community development.

The first seminar will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden St. in Westbury.

The second seminar will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on June 12 at the Jackson Memorial AME Zion, 60 Peninsula Blvd. in Hempstead Village.

The last seminar will be held on June 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd. in Rockville Centre.

Bynoe will be joined by John Sarcone, who is director of Nassau County’s Office of Housing and Community Development. For more information, call Bynoe’s district office at 516-571-6202.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



MELVILLE

Senior community plans housing lottery

The Club at Melville, a 261-unit income-restricted senior community on Deshon Drive, is accepting applications for a lottery for the units.

Instructions and applications for the 55-and-older community are on the Town of Huntington website (www.huntingtonny.gov) and the Club at Melville website (theclubatmelville.net). Applications must be postmarked no later than July 10.

“This gives us a chance to provide beautiful luxurious housing in an affordable capacity,” said Jane Gol, president of Continental Ventures, which is working in partnership with Pinewood Development on the project.

“This gives people an opportunity to stay in their community when their children are grown up and out of the house... but you certainly want to be near your family. This is a great opportunity to do that.”

The lottery will be held July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.

Everyone 55 and over is eligible to enter, although there are income restrictions. Huntington residents as well as their family members, including parents, children, grandchildren or grandparents will have priority, Gol said.

The site of the development is a former Newsday preprint distribution warehouse.

The project emerged from a complex three-way deal that allows construction of the affordable senior units, a park and a house of worship on two separate sites in Melville.

“Looking at the need that they have in Huntington, this is a great location and it’s a very cooperative rezoning with the town so it’s a win-win for the entire community,” Gol said.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS



MERRICK

Boating safety workshop Monday

Legis. Dave Denenberg (D-Merrick) and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will present a workshop on boating safety on Monday.

The workshop will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Seaford Public Library, on 2234 Jackson Ave. in Seaford.

The guest speaker will be Capt. Dawn Masterson, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-4. Topics will include general boating safety, boating under the influence initiatives, personal watercraft safety and an overview of vessel operating requirements. A question and answer period will follow. For more information, contact Denenberg’s office at 516-571-6219.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



SMITHTOWN

Run/walk tomorrow to benefit state park

The Nissequogue River State Park Foundation plans to host a run tomorrow to benefit the park.

About 500 people are expected to take part in the 6th annual 5K Sunset Run/Walk For The Park, the foundation’s chairman John McQuaid said.

The nonprofit foundation organizes the race to support its goal to beautify the park and preserve its historical and environmental assets. All proceeds from the race will be used for park improvements, said McQuaid. Last year, more than $8,000 was raised, he said.

The 5K race will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the Nissequogue River State Park Administration building.

“It’s a remarkable course through woodlands and remnants of the old Kings Park Psychiatric Center which was transferred to the New York State Parks Department in 2008,” McQuaid said.

Children will also be able to take part in the 1K Fun Run for Kids beginning at 5 p.m., which includes hot dogs, drinks and kid-friendly performers.

Traffic will be rerouted off St. Johnland Road between Old Dock Road and Squire Lane briefly while the race is in progress, McQuaid said.

Walk-in registrations will be accepted beginning at 3 p.m. The cost is $25 for the 5K race, and $10 for the 1K. For more information, call 516-437-4000 or visit www.ourstatepark.com.

— LAUREN R. HARRISON