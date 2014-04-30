Roundup: 'Meet the Candidates' tonight

LINDENHURST

Meet-greet of school board candidates

A “Meet the Candidates” event will be held tonight for residents running for the Lindenhurst school board.

It will be in conjunction with a meeting of the Lindenhurst Council of PTAs. Incumbents Sean McNeilly and Valerie McKenna are running unopposed. Incumbent Edward Murphy, Jr. is being challenged by former board member Julie Bartolomeo.

Superintendent Richard Nathan will give an overview of the 2014-2015 district budget. The board last week adopted a $146.37 million budget, which requires approval by voters. Under that budget, the tax levy would increase 1.48 percent or $138 on a home with an assessed value of $4,500.

The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harding Avenue Elementary School. The budget and candidate vote will be held May 20.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

HUNTINGTON

Parking pay stations activated in town

The Town of Huntington this week activated multi-space parking pay stations on Main Street and New York Avenue, and at the Huntington Long Island Rail Road Station.

The stations are among changes recommended in a study started in 2012 by a consortium that includes the town, the Town of Huntington Economic Development Corp., the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce, the Huntington Village Business Improvement District and the Paramount Theater.

Some of the changes include requiring metered parking from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; the designation of primary and secondary metered parking zones, with $1 an hour parking rates for the primary zone and 50 cents an hour for the secondary zone; and an increase to three hours in the maximum time a vehicle can be parked at a spot.

The multi-space pay stations accept both cash and credit cards. The town is finalizing details to allow motorists to pay for parking through a smartphone app. For more information go to the town’s website, http://huntingtonny.gov.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

AMITYVILLE

New budget raises tax rate, property tax

The Amityville Village Board on Monday approved a $14.9 million budget for 2014-2015 that trustee Nick LaLota said will maintain village services, and allow for hiring a part-time fire marshal and creating a $275,000 contingency fund.

The budget increases the village’s property tax levy by 2.31 percent, within the state cap while raising the tax rate to $34.15 per $100 of assessed property.

The village will borrow $600,000 for operating expenses through a tax anticipation note and amortize $391,000 of pension fund contributions, moves trustees said would lead to interest charges but were necessary to keep property taxes down.

“We have rooted out wasteful spending and replaced retired workers with less expensive ones,” LaLota said.

He said that in the coming year officials would have three fiscal priorities: growing a tax base that has diminished in recent years, seeking new state grants and restructuring “unaffordable” contracts. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER